Canada's Wonderland opening this week with a new ride

Thrill seekers, welcome to summer.

Canada's Wonderland opens this coming Friday, May 3, and it has a new ride on the roster.

However, this isn't just any new ride, it's one of the scariest and most ridiculous rollercoasters in the world.

The Yukon Striker is fast, tallest, and longest dive coaster on Earth. It is truly not a ride for those who hesitate to get on a rollercoaster.

The coaster reaches a speed of 130 km/h, goes through several sharp turns, a 360-degree loop, and dives underwater.

In addition to the new ride, there's also a summer-long lineup of events and shows to attend, for those who are maybe a little more faint-of-heart. One event to note is a new Taste of Mexico event coming August 10 and 11.

Visitors hoping to escape the (yet-to-be-seen) summer heat will have to wait a bit longer, though, as Splash Works opens May 25.

Other new attractions include a circus show titled "Tundra," and when the colder months roll around, a "WinterFest" event closer to Christmas.

Canada's Wonderland opens to the general public on Friday, May 3. Season passes are now on sale, and the new Gold pass includes access to Halloween Haunt as well.