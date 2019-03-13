Sports & Play
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
blue jays

You can soon get a beer for $5 at Toronto Blue Jays games

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Momentous news, Toronto. You no longer have to refinance your house to get a beer at a baseball game. 

A new promotion has been announced by the Rogers Centre's executive vice-president of business operations, Andrew Miller. He says starting in the new season, each level of the stadium will have a stand where all items are $5. 

This includes beers, specifically in 12-oz cans, although which brands will be part of the bargain has yet to be announced.

Beer at stadiums is notoriously expensive, costing even close to $12 in some cases. The new promotion will seriously save bank when you head to a baseball game. 

The new deals that the Rogers Centre hopes to implement also include a $1-hot dog night that occurs regularly, with the first happening during the Jays vs Orioles game on April 2. 

Finally, tickets to attend Jays games are also receiving a promotion. A pass for all home games in March and April costs $99 under this discount, with the addition of an $8 one-time charge to sit in the 500-level seats. 

Lead photo by

kotsy

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

You can soon get a beer for $5 at Toronto Blue Jays games

You'll be able to legally smoke weed at Ontario Place this summer

Win a hockey fan experience from The Pop Shoppe

You can go on an epic dogsledding adventure near Toronto

10 things you must do in Toronto before winter is over

The top 5 new escape room games in and around Toronto

Toronto Wolfpack rugby team devastated after someone steals mascot

Toronto is getting a huge new anime festival