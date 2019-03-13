You can soon get a beer for $5 at Toronto Blue Jays games

Momentous news, Toronto. You no longer have to refinance your house to get a beer at a baseball game.

A new promotion has been announced by the Rogers Centre's executive vice-president of business operations, Andrew Miller. He says starting in the new season, each level of the stadium will have a stand where all items are $5.

This includes beers, specifically in 12-oz cans, although which brands will be part of the bargain has yet to be announced.

Beer at stadiums is notoriously expensive, costing even close to $12 in some cases. The new promotion will seriously save bank when you head to a baseball game.

The new deals that the Rogers Centre hopes to implement also include a $1-hot dog night that occurs regularly, with the first happening during the Jays vs Orioles game on April 2.

Finally, tickets to attend Jays games are also receiving a promotion. A pass for all home games in March and April costs $99 under this discount, with the addition of an $8 one-time charge to sit in the 500-level seats.