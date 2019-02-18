All the places in Toronto you can get discounts by showing your Presto Card

Presto cards may not be super cheap—they cost $6 each, and require a minimum $10 loaded on to them to start—but owning one actually lets you save some money at some local attractions. Flash your transit card at any of these nine places to get a decent discounts in the city.

See dinosaur skeletons and mummies for 20 percent off by flashing your Presto card at Canada's largest museum. The discount only applies to regular admission tickets purchased in person, and can't be combined with other promotions.

If you can't make it to the art gallery on a Wednesday evening, when admission is free, you can get 20 percent off regular admission rates. Just show your Presto card when purchasing your ticket; discounts don't apply to special exhibits.

It's sharks, jellyfish, and starfish galore at this massive aquarium, where you'll get 10 percent off general admission by showing your card. On top of that, you can get 20 percent off any fun items purchased at Ripley's Cargo Hold Gift Shop.

Walk the immaculate grounds of this museum dedicated to Muslim art at Don Mills and Eglinton for 20 percent off general admission thanks to Presto. You'll also get 10 percent off anything bought in the Museum Shop, just flash your card at the counter.

You can check out the Stanley Cup at this museum at Brookfield Place for cheap with your Presto, which gets you 20 percent off a regular admission rate all week.

Lacrosse may not be the most popular sport to watch in the city, but it is considered Canada's national summer sport. Save 22 percent off a ticket when you enter the first 6 digits of your Presto card on Ticketmaster.

Get 30 percent off your first year of membership with Toronto's bike sharing program, which offers 3,750 bikes at 36o stations around the city. It's $99 a year, meaning you'll only be paying around $70 for your first year of cycling around the city.

This annual extravaganza of luxury vehicles takes place in February for just over a week. If Maseratis and Mclarens are your thing, head to Metro Toronto Convention Centre for 32 percent off by buying your ticket online with your Presto card number.