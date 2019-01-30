Sports & Play
metro golf dome

Toronto golf dome completely destroyed by snow

If you think you've had it rough during this week's record snowfall, just be glad your golf dome didn't collapse. 

The people over at Metro Golf Dome in Scarborough have had a rough go of it, as their dome has collapsed fromt he weather. 

"Please note: The Metro Golf Dome is closed due to damage caused by the snowstorm that occured on Jan 28, 2019. We will advice more info when it is available. Thank you," reads a statement on their website. 

Footage captured by CTV Toronto shows the usually-inflated dome completely flattened, covered in snow, and with what appears to be rips in the fabric. 

A record-breaking 26.4 cm of snow fell on the city Monday, rendering much of the city closed or inaccessible. 

