Harry Potter party in Toronto canceled over legal issues

One of the biggest Harry Potter-themed Christmas events outside Hogwarts itself was meant to kick off at Toronto's Exhibition Place in just a few days, bringing thousands of Potterheads together in the spirit of the season.

Unfortunately, this is no longer true.

The Yule Ball and Magic Wizard Market has been cancelled, according to organizers, who say they didn't have much of a choice in the matter after Warner Bros. initiated legal action.

Just like Toronto's original Friends-themed Central Perk pop-up shop, the film studio says this Yule Ball infringes upon copyright-protected works.

"The goal of this event was to unite Harry Potter fans with a day of festivities, laughter and most of all, a sense of coming together over the holidays," reads a letter posted to Muggles and Magic's website.

"So it is with a heavy heart that we announce that Warner Bros. did not contact us on their own terms but that an anonymous contact was made flagging our event," the letter continues.

"We accept full responsibility for not investigating the legal ramifications of hosting the event and hope you will give us a chance to make it up to you."

I’m not deleting this tweet, because it’s hella cute, but I’m revoking my endorsement of the event and will not be attending the rescheduled rendition. https://t.co/dR3DTRrnGw — Amélie Matte Zakaib (@AmmmieM) November 30, 2018

Organizers are offering full refunds to all ticketholders upon request, but say that they'll be re-staging something similar on January 19 with Warner Bros.' blessing.

"We are told that we can host the Wizards Ball on January 19th," reads the event's website. "Our special guest will be Stanislav Ianevski who played Viktor Krum- Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire. We will also try to have Afshan Azad attend on that date as well."

First, however, they must agree to abide by Warner Bros.' "strict guidelines," which means changing the name of their company, website and all materials with the words 'Yule Ball' or any characters from the Harry Potter film series.

In the meantime, you can check out the more vaguely-named 'Wizard Wonderland' at Toronto's Pacific Junction Hotel or a different Yule Ball at the Phoenix Concert Theatre this month... until you hear otherwise, at least.