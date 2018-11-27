Toronto is about to have a very Harry Potter Christmas

Attention all witches, wizards, house elves, animagus, Parseltongues, werewolves, Veela, giants, and of course, muggles—Toronto is about to become the place to find fantastic beasts this Christmas.

Not one, but two Harry Potter-themed parties are planned for next month, and a big wizard market set to overtake Exhibition Place with magical creatures from far and wide.

New this year is the Yule Ball and Yule Time Magic Wizard Market that's dedicated to all things Harry Potter with a full day of wizarding world delights including a magical feast, costume contest and a huge market with over 40 local artisans. There's even wand classes!

The event heads into the evening with dancing, entertainment, fortune telling and a good offering of themed potions.

As if that weren't enough, there's yet another Yule Ball happening at the aptly named Phoenix where you'll be able to dawn your freshest robes and get down to some live music among floating candles and gargoyles à la the Great Hall.

Tickets for both events are on sale now, and if you can't make it because you're off looking for Horcruxes, The Lockheart is always ready to welcome folks from every house.