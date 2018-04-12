Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto might actually be getting a Central Perk Cafe

Two years after Warner Brothers put the kibosh on a Friends-themed café in downtown Toronto, someone is trying to make the Canadian Central Perk happen once again.

A Facebook page set up for the business says that its expected to open this fall and that it will #BeThereForYou.

An official launch date has yet to be announced, but we do know that the coffee shop is slated for a corner retail store at Bathurst and Wellington Streets, right across from the Thompson Hotel.

Maria Cordeiro of Central Perk café Toronto assured me by email today that, unlike the notorious Seinfeld pop-up of 2016, her Friends-themed business is "very much legit."

Real estate agents for the property itself confirm similarly that the unit at 52 Bathurst was recently leased.

Fingers crossed WB doesn't ruin the fun again like it did when it cancelled the first Space Jam 2.

