10 places for indoor family fun in Toronto that don't suck

Indoor family fun can be tough when you're trying to accommodate people of all ages. When the weather gets yucky and outdoor frolicking is no longer an option, there's a bunch of activities available around town that beat staying at home at twiddling your thumbs.

Here's a round-up of places for indoor family fun in Toronto that don't suck.

Aside from the fact that checking out sharks and jelly fish is just plain cool (who didn't want to be a marine biologist when they were young), this massive aquarium next to the CN Tower offers tons of great programming. They even have run sleepovers for the whole family.

There's games for everyone at this sprawling arcade centre next to the Rogers Centre. While Pac Man and Street Fighter knows no age limits, there's food and some adult beverages available for anyone 19 and over, if you have a minute between rounds of ping pong and VR games.

Bring the fam to this racing centre by Downsview Park, where anyone eight years-old and over can jump in a single-seat kart and make a loop around the track. Most kids have a need for speed but rest assured, safety comes first: these helmets here are DOT-approved.

There's ton of activities for kids and grownups alike at the city's prized art gallery. Everything from Family Sundays to art workshops for babies, the Hands-On Centre and the Art Kart will have the whole family getting in touch with their creative side.

Cosmic bowling—enough said. There's nothing better than a night of glow-in-the-dark strikes to the tunes of the latest pop hits at this bowling alley by Rexdale and Kipling. There's 16 ten-pin lanes for the adults, and just as many 5-pin lanes for the kids.

There's no shortage of places to play board games in the city. Make some fun memories and maybe some family traditions of your own by bringing the whole crew to spots like Snakes and Lattes Midtown or Time Capsule for some Settlers of Catan.

Tire out even the most hyper of kids with a trip to this trampoline wonderland by Bayview and Leaside. By the time everyone is done bouncing off the walls (literally) they'll be ready for a nice long nap.

If you've got people in the family who like to clamber over things, try hitting up one of Toronto's top rock climbing gyms. Nearly all of them have walls that are good or kids and climbers of all levels; Rock Oasis in Leslieville offers parents belay lessons so kids can climb too.

Not your typical trick art museum, this exhibit by St. Lawrence Market is a great way to spend an hour or so exploring all the mind-bending illusions it has to offer. There's tons of cool toys to play with, plus the trippy Vortex Tunnel alone is worth a visit.

There was once a time the library was the only form of entertainment a kid could get. Those days are gone, but this library actually goes above and beyond your average branch with an interactive centre for kids five under, and an innovation hub with 3D printing that's open to everyone.