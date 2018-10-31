Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto raptors

The Toronto Raptors mascot is a T-Rex for Halloween

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Prepare to not be sick of those inflatable T-Rex costumes for about a minute, friends, because Toronto's most famous dinosaur just made a Halloween funny.

The Toronto Raptors mascot, known simply as "The Raptor," is one of the most energetic and consistently hilarious mascots in professional sports. 

He's been known to dress up for Halloween in the past (as well as to troll NBA superstars). Heck, in 2016 he changed costumes 21 times and performed Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' during an October 31 game at the Rogers Centre.

The team has Halloween off this year, but that didn't deter the Raptor from having some fun at last night's home game against the 76ers.

Lead by new player Kawhi Leonard, Toronto crushed Philadelphia last night in a 129-112 victory, leaving the team undefeated on home turf this season.

The Raptor himself also won — my respect, that is, by dressing up as much larger breed of dinosaur.

A Velociraptor dressing up a Tyrannosaurus rex is like a beagle dressing up as a Great Dane, or a shih tzu dressing a St. Bernard, or an Italian Greyhound dressing as a regular Greyhound. It's hilarious.

Neither the raptor costume or the inflatable T-Rex costume are anything close to anatomically correct (obviously) and scientists aren't even sure if they were ever on Earth at the same time, but you get the idea.

Animal humour is the best kind of humour, even when those animals are long dead and never coming to back to life (I'm talking about the dinosaurs, not your belated shih tzu).

Lead photo by

The Raptor

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The Toronto Raptors mascot is a T-Rex for Halloween

Toronto is getting a Simpsons trivia themed escape room

Toronto Blue Jays appoint new manager

Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon road closures and route info for 2018

This park in Ontario comes with sky-high cliffs

Toronto furious after Pizza Pizza changes Raptors free slice promotion

This stunning waterfall near Toronto is the perfect fall day trip

Win Raptors home opener tickets from Tangerine