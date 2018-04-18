Toronto Raptors mascot trolls Russell Westbrook with shirtless suit

NBA superstar and style icon Russell Westbrook got tongues-a-waggin' and fingers-a-clackin' on Sunday with yet another one of his fashion-forward off-court lewks.

And the Raptor took note.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard (and reigning league MVP) scored 29 points against the Utah Jazz to win Game 1 of their series that night, but the viral web had declared him winner long before that point — as in, the minute he got to the venue.

Westbrook showed up to the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday wearing pink shades, pristine white sneakers and a low cut, powder blue suit with nothing but a chain across his chest.

Reactions to the bold spring look were mixed, but it definitely got a lot of attention (which is the most valuable type of currency in a post-Instagram world, some might say. Probably not NBA players, though. They have real money.)

.@russwest44 I know this is a long shot, but did you find this suit in a 7-11 bathroom in Irvine CA in 1994? It looks conspicuously like a suit I got for Easter when I was 13. I changed out of it at 7-11 and accidentally left it. I was grounded for a week. pic.twitter.com/e286Bgk5DO — Jimbo Slice (@JimboRudding) April 16, 2018

On Tuesday, the situation took a turn for the hilarious when another NBA star turned heads with his outfit - the very same outfit that Westbook was seen in only days earlier.

As if anybody needed more proof that the Raptors have the best mascot in professional sports.

"Heading into Game 2 with #ShirtlessSwag!" wrote the world's only living dinosaur on Twitter ahead of the Tuesday's Toronto Raptors-Washington Wizards game. "#NoShirtSzn."

The Toronto Raptors' mascot (known only as "The Raptor") is being hailed widely today for his poking fun at Westbrook, but even more so for how accurately he emulated the human baller's ensemble.

Westbrook wasn't carrying a basketball purse and his suit was considerably more fitted, but the detail that went into creating The Raptor's outfit shot is impressive.

"To be honest, this mascot looks fresh," tweeted one fan.

"What in the skinny ballsack is this?! Westbrook ... nah son your nuts gotta breathe," tweeted another. "The Raptor did it better...and he has a purse."