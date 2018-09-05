These screaming heads in Ontario are a must-visit this fall
As the leaves slowly change colour, and pumpkin spice everything takes over our lives, there's no better time to get out of the city and start exploring some of Ontario's best fall themed attractions.
Highlighted in numerous videos, documentaries and books on some of the world's most bizarre places, this enchanted garden is less than three hours from Toronto, and, because of it's eerie vibe, is the perfect spot to visit around Halloween.
The Screaming Heads of Midlothian is located in Burk's Falls, and is half-art gallery, half-outdoor playground. This surreal property is owned and operated by the Screaming Heads artist himself, Peter Camani, on his 300-acre land.
Camani, a retired art teacher (whose art hangs in The Vatican and Buckingham Palace) lives in a castle on the property which was featured on the first episode of MTV's Extreme Cribs.
Visitors are welcome to wander around and admire the 20-ft concrete sculptures that adorn his gardens, including heads and hands that seem to be exploding out of the earth - making the property feel otherworldly.
The sprawling land contains over 100 of these massive sculptures that can be enjoyed up close, touched, and even walked through, setting the scene for some epic photos.
Often referred to as Ontario's Stonehenge, the arrangement of the artwork may seem random, but seen from above, you'll discover the concrete sculptures form the shape of a dragon.
The Screaming Heads of Midlothian is open year round, but is best seen in fall because of the vibrant Muskoka foliage.
Although it's free to enter, there is a donation box at the entrance, and visitors are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items for the Burk's Falls and District Food Bank.
