Sports & Play
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Keep Cool Toronto

Win a Keep Cool fitness prize pack

Sports & Play
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Keep Cool is Toronto's new luxury fitness club from France and we've partnered with them to give you a chance at winning the ultimate fitness prize pack.

Check out all the contest details here.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Win a Keep Cool fitness prize pack

The top 5 fall hikes in Toronto

20 essential fall day trips from Toronto

Toronto's newest haunted house is behind a popular Italian restaurant

This lookout tower in Ontario comes with breathtaking views

Everything you need to know about running in Toronto

The surreal Cheltenham Badlands near Toronto are finally re-opening

This steam train near Toronto will take you on a stunning fall tour