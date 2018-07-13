Sports & Play
kelso conservation area

This beach near Toronto comes with trails and epic views

Kelso Conservation Area is one of those places that has something for everyone, which makes it one of the best spots to visit in the summer. And best of all, it’s only 40 minutes from Toronto.

Located in Milton, this four-square-kilometre conservation area is open year-round with tons of activities available in each season. In the summer what draws most people to this area are the picturesque hiking trails, epic cliff lookouts and clean beaches.

The sandy beaches inside the park are open for swimming and boating in the summertime. You can easily rent a canoe, kayak, or even try paddleboard yoga during the many events the park hosts.

There are also tons of trail systems that will take you to various spots in Kelso, like high up on the escarpment and along the peaceful boardwalk, or to the historic lime kilns.

For the camping enthusiasts, the park has 19 campsites available where you can sleep under the stars and the shadows of tall rock formations.

Activities like rock climbing and mountain biking are also extremely popular here, which makes Kelso an adrenaline junkie’s paradise. When the snow melts, Kelso transforms from a ski and snowboarder's haven into a labyrinth of mountain biking trials.

Kelso Conservation Area is also one of the few parks around that has a pretty cool event schedule, like the ‘Outdoor Movie Nights.’ Rent a campsite for the night, bring a blanket and some s’mores, and watch a movie under the stars.

Although the park is open year-round, the campsites are only available until October.

