This is what Toronto's new Scotiabank Arena will look like

In just over one month, the Air Canada Centre as you know it will cease to exist. Goodbye ACC, hello Scotiabank Arena.

Don't freak out (again) — the stadium itself isn't changing all that much, as far as what's been announced. It will still host Raptors games and pop concerts and everything else it's been doing for the past two decades or so.

The building's exterior is another story.

Scotiabank, which signed an $800 million naming rights deal with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment last August, will undoubtedly be putting its brand where it can be seen and noticed.

New renderings by the Toronto-based firm Kramer Design Associates show that some pretty prominent signage will be set above the west atrium after the bank takes over.

A giant "S" logo and bright red names will similarly be positioned around the structure atop doors and entryways, including above heritage facades.

As for Maple Leaf Square (aka Jurassic Park), that huge screen we all know and love to watch games on will be replaced — by an even larger screen!

If I'm reading the architectural plans correctly, the current 30-by-50-foot screen outside the ACC will be taken down in favour of a massive, 40-by-78-foot megascreen.

It remains to be seen exactly what everything will look like when it's all in place, as the renderings are rather mysterious — but we don't have long to wait.

The ACC turns into the Scotiabank Arena on July 1. Happy birthday, Canada.