Canada's Wonderland opening this week with new rides

Canada's Wonderland is opening its gates this weekend, welcoming back all thrill-seekers and funnel cake eaters.

On the roster there are two brand new rides, Lumberjack and Flying Canoes.

While Flying Canoes is a little bit more for the little kids, Lumberjack promises to be a doozy for the adults. Just like Flight Deck (Top Gun forever), riders' feet will dangle as they're swung through the air on two giant axes swinging like pendulums.

Alongside favourites like Brew & BBQ, Taste of Greece, Taste of Italy and Oktoberfest, there's going to be a new Taste of Asia festival (August 11 and 12) that promises to have good eats, music and entertainment.

HOT OFF THE PRESS! Our 2018 Park Map is now available online.

Later in the summer, Wonderland is hosting a month-long celebration starting June 30 for Canada's birthday. Catch performers like West Coast Lumberjacks, Cirque Canadien and the Craz-E-Crew Stunt Team, as well as live music, "authentic" Canadian food (poutine?) and more.