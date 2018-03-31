The hottest place to do yoga is now at Toronto craft breweries

Some people claim that a good yoga class can leave you with a feeling of happiness and elation – a high of sorts.

Others, however, prefer to leave feeling drunk. Not on life, just plain inebriated.

Beer yoga – yes, it's a thing – has been gaining traction over the last few years by taking participants from downward dog to bottoms up.

Despite seeming like a counterintuitive coupling of activities, the art of practicing yoga in a craft brewery is slowly being embraced by Torontonians as a trend that makes working out totally "wort" it.

In the history of #DetoxtoRetoxTO we've never deserved a beer as much as today! Special thanks to Sal for the workout! pic.twitter.com/m61ohMx0AI — School House Booze (@TipsyTeachers) October 16, 2016

As the leading organizer of beer yoga in the city, Detox to Retox is a programming team that has past partnered with breweries like Left Field and Henderson to host one-hour classes followed by flight tastings afterwards.

The classes, which cost $30, are led by a professional instructor, after which guests turn namaste into na-mash-tun by learning more about beer in a one-hour guided tasting.

With summer just around the corner, yoga practitioners will soon be working simultaneously on their beach bods and their dad bods with dates for Detox to Retox's 2018 schedule to be released soon.

Steam Whistle Brewing also hosts a recurring event called Yoga Untapped for $15 that includes a one-hour class plus a complimentary tour and tasting of their iconic pilsners.

While beer yoga has likely been practiced unofficially and very unintentionally for decades, taking yoga classes in the middle of a brewery has been a trend worldwide for the past few years.

The Berlin company BierYoga, which made the movement most official in 2015, takes the lessons to the next level by incorporating drinking and beer bottles into the practice.

Though the health benefits of this are 100 percent questionable, the blissful feeling of getting drunk after a work out is non-debatable. Just try not to pass out afterwards – I mean, hold the savasana pose for too long.