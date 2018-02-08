Fans react to Toronto Raptors trade at deadline

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly finalizing a deal to trade 4th year forward Bruno Caboclo to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for second year shooting guard Malachi Richardson – and local NBA fans have mixed feelings about it.

Once hailed as the Brazilian Kevin Durant, Caboclo has proven somewhat of a disappointment among some Raps fans in recent years. I mean, he's barely played at all.

Highlight of Bruno Caboclo's time in Toronto pic.twitter.com/8aCuOyz6ZC — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) February 8, 2018

The fact that Caboclo is being traded comes as welcome news to those who believe that, as ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla famously put it in 2014, he's still "two years away from being two years away."

The 22-year-old baller has been in only 25 games for the Raptors since he was drafted four years ago, starting just one time and averaging 1.1 points over his career.

i feel like i just went through a long overdue divorce with that bruno caboclo trade — Ralph J. [|] (@xRenjo) February 8, 2018

Richardson, on the other hand, has played 47 games for the Kings in two seasons with an average of 3.5 points per game.

But it's not gaining Richardson that fans are happy about, it's losing Caboclo – and freeing up around $1 million that could be put toward a buyout candidate.

Toronto opens up another $1 million or so below the tax ($2.8 mm total) w/ Bruno trade, tho take on GT $ for next year w/ Malachi. Have BAE to spend on buyouts. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) February 8, 2018

While he didn't exactly sing for the Raptors during his time in Toronto, Caboclo does have a lot of local fans.

He always has (or maybe people just really like chanting the name "Bruno," I don't know.)

Many are pointing out today, in light of the trade, that Caboclo killed it in the G-League. He played 34 times for the Raptors 905 team this season, averaging 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Some believe that the athlete still holds promise with his massive 7'7" wingspan and 6'9" frame.

I can't get over the Bruno trade for some reason. I felt emotionally attached to him, and it all ended so anti-climatically. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 8, 2018

Sadly for Caboclo and the Torontonians who love him, the time for banking on potential has passed.

"It is hard not to be a little disappointed that this is the end of the glorious Caboclo experiment," writes Raptors Republic blogger Blake Murphy.

"Drafted out of nowhere at No. 20 overall in 2014, Caboclo has been a complete original over four NBA years, a prospect so raw no other team would have dared to have him on the roster."

This Bruno trade sets the record for move with the lowest impact that will have the absolute most resonance/effect with and on the fan base. Literally unprecedented. — Daniel Reynolds (@aka_Reynolds) February 8, 2018

"Caboclo was the prototype of what a modern, multi-position 3-and-D player might be built like, just without any of the actual tools or software required installed yet," he continued.

"Whatever the case, it's the end of a grand experiment for now, and it’s worth pouring one out for."