5 surreal wonders to explore near Toronto this winter

You don't have to drive eight hours north of Toronto to experience the surreal wonders winter delivers to Ontario each year. As amazing as Lake Superior's ice caves are, there are incredible cold weather destinations within a reasonable drive of the city that make for amazing day trips and weekend getaways.

Here are some surreal wonders near Toronto to explore this winter.

Tiffany Falls

Is there a more adventurous and surreal-looking winter adventure than ice climbing? There aren't many places to try this activity out safely in Southern Ontario, but Tiffany Falls is one of the incredible exceptions to the rule. One Axe Pursuits organizes climbing sessions at the falls.

Kearney / Sand Lake Ice Caves

Ice caves are probably the most alluring natural wonder to explore during the winter time, but there are few within reasonable driving distance of Toronto. Snowmobilers know that the Sand Lake ice caves are an exception. You can also snowshoe in, but it's quite a hike.

Torrance Barrens

There's no better place to go hunting for the Northern Lights than the Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Preserve near Gravenhurst. It's a magical place during celestial events, but it's also incredible in the midst of winter even on a "normal" night, when the sky is filled with more stars than you can imagine.

Dundas Peak and Spencer Gorge

If you want to take in the spectacular beauty of frozen waterfalls without the pressure to climb them, head to the Spencer Gorge area. There are numerous snow covered vistas to behold, but it's the frozen beauty of Webster's and Tews Falls that's most amazing.

Scenic Caves Adventures

As far as epic snowshoe trails go, it would be hard to beat the one that snakes around Scenic Caves Adventures near Collingwood. There are about 10 kilometres of trails in the area that'll take you across the soaring 420 foot suspension bridge (the view after a fresh snowfall is sublime) and up to the highest point on the Niagara Escarpment.