5 surreal wonders to explore near Toronto this winter
You don't have to drive eight hours north of Toronto to experience the surreal wonders winter delivers to Ontario each year. As amazing as Lake Superior's ice caves are, there are incredible cold weather destinations within a reasonable drive of the city that make for amazing day trips and weekend getaways.
Here are some surreal wonders near Toronto to explore this winter.
Is there a more adventurous and surreal-looking winter adventure than ice climbing? There aren't many places to try this activity out safely in Southern Ontario, but Tiffany Falls is one of the incredible exceptions to the rule. One Axe Pursuits organizes climbing sessions at the falls.
Ice caves are probably the most alluring natural wonder to explore during the winter time, but there are few within reasonable driving distance of Toronto. Snowmobilers know that the Sand Lake ice caves are an exception. You can also snowshoe in, but it's quite a hike.
There's no better place to go hunting for the Northern Lights than the Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Preserve near Gravenhurst. It's a magical place during celestial events, but it's also incredible in the midst of winter even on a "normal" night, when the sky is filled with more stars than you can imagine.
As far as epic snowshoe trails go, it would be hard to beat the one that snakes around Scenic Caves Adventures near Collingwood. There are about 10 kilometres of trails in the area that'll take you across the soaring 420 foot suspension bridge (the view after a fresh snowfall is sublime) and up to the highest point on the Niagara Escarpment.
seniorboyshouse at Tiffany Falls. Writing by Derek Flack.
Join the conversation Load comments