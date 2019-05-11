The top 5 girls weekend getaways from Toronto

Girls weekend getaways from Toronto are perfect for you and your gaggle of friends to escape the woes of the city for a little while. Whether you're looking to bond over a few bottles of wine or rough it in the wilderness, there's plenty to do just a short drive away.

Here are my picks for the top girls weekend getaways from Toronto.

Eat and drink your way through Prince Edward County

There’s hundreds of Airbnb for rent in Prince Edward County, or book a room at the adorable June Motel. You can rent bikes, get tipsy on a wine tour, eat all the artisanal food in the area, then dance the night away at the Hayloft Dancehall.

Pamper yourself at the spa

Toronto might have its share of day spas, but there's nothing like venturing to one of the many relaxing retreats out of town. The Nordic-style hot spring at Pillar & Post’s 100 Fountain Spa is amazing year-round, if you’re planning a trip to Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Head south

The dollar may not be strongest right now, but the shopping always seems better just beyond the border (American stores know how to throw sales). There's plenty to see and do in Buffalo, including gorging on the best of their regional dish: chicken wings.

Lounge lakeside

If you’re the camping kind of crew, brave the highways on on a weekend and drive out to some of the best campsites near Toronto. You can hit up one of the many pristine lakes in Algonquin Park, drive about an hour and a half to Balsam Lake, or even further, to Killbear.

Soak up some culture

Relish in the ability to eat farm-to-table at one of the great restaurants in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Otherwise, you can stay at a locally owned B&B or see a show at the Shaw Festival, between April and October. Oh, and of course, drink wine.