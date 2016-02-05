Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Bruce Peninsula Grotto

5 surreal wonders to explore near Toronto

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario is a province packed with natural wonders and surreal places to explore. Fortunately, a number of these other worldly spots are within a reasonable drive of Toronto. From waterfalls to grottos, there's plenty to astound the senses within a short trip of the city.

Here are five surreal wonders to explore near Toronto.

The Grotto at Bruce Peninsula Park

It takes a bit of work to access the Grotto at Bruce Peninsula Park, but is it ever worth it. Carved out over thousands of years by the waves of Georgian Bay, the cave is one of the most beautiful places in the country. Sunlight illuminates the interior water, which takes on an impossibly cerulean tone.

natural wonders toronto

The Cheltenham Badlands looks like a scene out of a science fiction flick. Photo by Ontario Trails.

Cheltenham Badlands

Access to the Badlands themselves was restricted in 2015 but now there's a dedicated parking lot and viewing area to enjoy the surreal landscape. In the future, new trails and other site enhancements are expected.

Tews Falls

Tew Falls is one of the many stunning waterfalls in Souther Ontatio. Photo by Nimeral1.

Tews Falls

The Hamilton area is blessed with numerous dramatic waterfalls, but my top choice is always Tews Falls. Not only is it just 10 metres shy of the height of Niagara Falls, the dome-like setting makes for a surreal sight that feels more Amazonian than it does Hamiltonian. You can also check out the nearby Webster Falls while in the area.

Bon Echo Park

Be one with nature at Bon Echo Provincial Park. Photo by Ontario Provincial Parks.

Bon Echo Provincal Park

The Mazinaw Pictographs are located on a soaring 100 metre cliff at Bon Echo Provinicial park that's stunning enough in its own right. Close exploration reveals over 260 pictographs spread across the rock face, which make it one of the largest collections of its kind in Ontario.

Bonnechere caves

There's no shortage of caves to explore in Ontario but the Bonnechere Caves are are one of the best.  Photo by Ontario Highlands.

Bonnechere Caves

Ontario isn't exactly short on caves, but few match Bonnechere for pure aesthetics. This is a photographer's playground, with layered rock walls shaped by millions of years of erosion. The cave system is quite extensive, which you can explore during guided tours.

Lead photo by

Marie Wyatt. With files from Derek Flack.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

5 surreal wonders to explore near Toronto

You can cut your own flowers on this stunning farm near Toronto

This abandoned paper mill near Toronto is an explorer's paradise

There's going to be a huge block party under the Gardiner Expressway

Toronto startup delivers fun to your front door

The top 5 quarries and swimming holes near Toronto

The top 10 walking trails in Toronto

This incredible tropical beach is just two hours from Toronto