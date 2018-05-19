The top 40 patios in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top patios in Toronto by neighbourhood are the ultimate celebration of summer. These local open-air spaces let us congregate under the sun for some much-needed vitamin D, all while sipping on an equally necessary boozy beverage.

Here are my picks for the top patios in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

The lively and affordable Paupers Pub has a sidewalk patio, but everyone knows their bustling rooftop is where it's at for prime patio real estate.

Beaches

Hanging out on Hogtown Smoke's backyard patio feels like chilling in your own backyard. Situated right next to the pit, you'll be basking in the meaty scent of barbecued goodness.

Bloordale

Make some new friends at the communal tables on the patio at 3 Speed. Hanging greenery from the support beams make this spot super cozy.

Bloorcourt

The patio at Northwood is really simple: just a bunch of tables and chairs for people to drink espressos then cocktails as the café transitions into a bar over the course of the day.

Bloor West

A Dark Horse is a classic pub with a patio that's made for an afternoon brewski, enjoyed in the shade of a lush tree.

Cabbagetown

The patio floor at Stout Irish Pub is covered in astroturf, giving this tight space with the picnic tables a playful, mismatched vibe.

CityPlace

The colourful support beams overhead Macho Radio Bar lend some funk to this massive patio. Grab a seat on one of their sofas and get slowly drunk off shots of mezcal.

Church Wellesley Village

There's a reason why O’Grady’s gets so busy during Pride: its huge patio takes up both sides of a street corner and is always a lively, fun place to be.

Danforth

The backyard patio is what makes Allen’s a go-to pub on the Danforth. It gets super busy here with customers hankering for their homemade burgers, so make sure to score a spot ASAP.

Distillery District

Perfect for both daytime snacks or date night drinks, El Catrin's fire-pitted patios and giant chandelier make this Mexican restaurant an attractive option no matter the time of day.

Dundas West

The patio at Lucky Shrike is just as intimate as the bar's interior, with a secluded feel, hanging grapevines and lights dangling from the ceiling.

Entertainment District

It's definitely more fun to hang out at Mascot Brewery's patio at night, since daytime doesn't quite capture the epic city lights. Still, the view is spectacular any time of day.

Financial District

King Taps has tons of beers on tap, all which can be imbibed on the rooftop patio under umbrellas for lunch or in the evening.

Harbord

Her Father’s Cider has a side patio adorned with umbrellas and flowers that makes for a lovely spot to indulge in adult apple juices.

Harbourfront

One of the most popular waterfront hangs in the city, Amsterdam BrewHouse has three patios — one of which is lined with Muskoka chairs that lets you get your tan on while sipping on a brew.

Junction Triangle

The Drake Commissary will soon be the ultimate summer destination, just off the railpath. Though the view from the patio right now is basically just an empty parking lot, the area is soon to be bustling with activity.

Kensington

The sidewalk patio at mezcal bar El Rey snags top spot in the market, with a laid back chic feel to its agave-strewn space.

King East

During school semesters Betty's patio is a George Brown student favourite, but in the summer all types of folks head to this little hideaway for brunch and late night drinks.

King West

There's several stunning rooftop patios in this area, but Lavelle takes the cake with three pools, cabanas and easy access to its adjoining restaurant.

Koreatown

Pour Boy has a patio that's really easy to get drunk on — mostly because drinks are so cheap, but also because uninhibited vitamin D exposure will be sure to have you feeling a little sun-basted.

Leslieville

There's multiple patios and outdoor tiki bars at Chula Taberna Mexicana, where glowing lantern-esque lights and lampposts illuminate this fun, trendy restaurant.

Liberty Village

The sidewalk patio lining the side of Local Public Eatery is decked out in hanging lights. It's the perfect spot for watching the game and even has lawn games.

Little India

The patio outside of Eulalie’s Corner Store is small but it does the job if you feel like nomming on your Super Nachos outside.

Little Italy

Bairrada Churrasquiera has a patio that'll make you feel like you're in a friend's backyard. Cluttered with picnic tables, this fun and surprisingly spacious outdoor spot is a really great place to watch the game.

Mount Pleasant

The purple brick-walled patio at Belsize Public House is an ideal spot to enjoy the summer heat without sitting directly in the summer sun. It's also heated, meaning you can chill out there during fall as well.

North York

The woodsy rooftop hangout that is Nome Izakaya's patio allows diners to snack on oysters and assorted sashimi, while catching that nice summer breeze.

Ossington

The poetic patio at Union does communal seating for wine-lovers looking to pair their bistro classics with some sunshine.

Parkdale

A vintage birdcage is the centrepiece on the patio at Tennessee Tavern, featuring booths and a light-bedazzled open roof for extra airiness.

Port Lands

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que has a big patio that looks pretty bare, but an outdoor DJ to go with your barbecued meal makes up for it.

Queen West

With everything on the menu being $4.95, you can bet your bottom dollar that the patio at The Dime gets packed, but beware of the weekend line.

Riverside

The stunning view from the Broadview Hotel's rooftop patio may actually be one of the best in the city, with the expansive Riverside landscape making a much better view than, say, Queen Street.

Roncesvalles Village

Once the warm weather hits, Bandit Brewery's front lawn fills up with picnic tables and hanging lights to create a bustling patio that lines the sidewalk.

Rosedale

With a patio on the sidewalk as well as on the rooftop, Terroni Bar Centrale is as much a refined Italian restaurant as a summer getaway along Yonge.

South Core

The sleek patio at Aria Ristorante is perfect for lounging around in all-white on a hot summer day, while snacking on some Italian eats and sipping on wine.

Upper Beaches

Humble and petite, Bodega Henriette has a patio for guests to indulge in boozy coffee drinks and light meals to go with your cocktails.

West Queen West

Pretty much Toronto's favourite rooftop, Drake Sky Yard has its own bar and even has marshmallow-roasting opportunities in the colder months. Expect lines to get into this patio hot spot.

Yonge and Dundas

You can escape from the chaos of the Eaton Centre and head to one of the best pubs in the city, The Queen and Beaver, where a rooftop patio overlooks a scenic and tree-lined Elm Street.

Yonge and Eglinton

This trendy rooftop patio at Prohibition Gastrohouse is a great spot for a daytime chill session over cocktails of both the shrimp and boozy kind.

Yonge and Wellesley

There's two patios at Artful Dodger: one in the front and another more intimate one behind the restaurant. People congregate at both for a brew and a classic English pub meal.

Yorkville

The Pilot's patio, also known as the the "Flight Deck", is another Toronto favourite. Laidback and casual, you don't have to worry about keeping up appearances here — just make sure to wear sunscreen.