The top 10 patios on Queen West

Patios on Queen West will have you mixing and mingling in the heart of downtown Toronto. Whether you're looking for a laid-back sidewalk spot to split a pitcher with friends or a rooftop nightclub to sip a martini, Queen West has got you covered.

Here are my picks for the top patios on Queen West.

This patio is a true old and faithful neighbourhood spot. The expansive sidewalk space offers a prime view of Queen West and is accented with umbrellas and a large but friendly crowd.

Situated atop of the popular nightclub Cube is this rooftop garden patio. It's a jungle oasis in the middle of downtown Toronto and they're even serving a menu of grilled favourites.

Looking to escape the city? Head to the back patio at this bar for a tiki-themed retreat. With colourful masks, accents of straw, and, of course, its own tiki bar, this patio will have you living the island life without even leaving the city.

The rooftop at this boutique hotel offers a chic retreat from the tourist-clad streets of downtown Toronto. The lounge seating, spa-worthy decor, and impressive view make it a warm weather favourite.

This restaurant offers nightly live music and an Eastern European menu. If that's not enticing enough, they also have an enchanting patio furnished with picnic tables stowed away out back.

This sidewalk patio here is the ultimate space to kick back, and is extremely popular with locals. Featuring plastic furniture and friendly staff, this low key spot is great for a cheap pint and some sun.

If you're looking to dine outside in style, look no further. The restaurant offers a menu filled with goodies, making this picturesque outdoor patio the perfect spot for dining when the sun comes out.

The back patio of this low-key spot near Queen and Bathurst comes complete with a $5.95 menu and its own bar. You can save your dough, while still enjoying that patio life.

Tucked away from the busy streets, this back patio offers a retreat from the chaotic sidewalk out front. Featuring a healthy dose of greenery, lanterns, and the occasional umbrella for shade, this patio makes for the perfect outdoor escape.

Make your way to Peter and Queen to discover this rooftop oasis. The sprawling space has room for 110, so feel free to bring all your friends along.