queen west patios

The top 10 patios on Queen West

Sports & Play
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 7 hours ago
Patios on Queen West will have you mixing and mingling in the heart of downtown Toronto. Whether you're looking for a laid-back sidewalk spot to split a pitcher with friends or a rooftop nightclub to sip a martini, Queen West has got you covered.

Here are my picks for the top patios on Queen West.

The Black Bull

This patio is a true old and faithful neighbourhood spot. The expansive sidewalk space offers a prime view of Queen West and is accented with umbrellas and a large but friendly crowd.

Queen West Patio Toronto

There's a ton of seating available on The Gaarden rooftop patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The Gaarden

Situated atop of the popular nightclub Cube is this rooftop garden patio. It's a jungle oasis in the middle of downtown Toronto and they're even serving a menu of grilled favourites.

Queen West Patio Toronto

Spend your summer evenings on the Bovine Sex Club patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bovine Sex Club

Looking to escape the city? Head to the back patio at this bar for a tiki-themed retreat. With colourful masks, accents of straw, and, of course, its own tiki bar, this patio will have you living the island life without even leaving the city.

Queen West Patio Toronto

Make your way to the rooftop of The Beverley Hotel for an epic outdoor space. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The Beverly Hotel

The rooftop at this boutique hotel offers a chic retreat from the tourist-clad streets of downtown Toronto. The lounge seating, spa-worthy decor, and impressive view make it a warm weather favourite.

Queen West Patio Toronto

Dining outside is always a treat at Drom Taberna. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drom Taberna

This restaurant offers nightly live music and an Eastern European menu. If that's not enticing enough, they also have an enchanting patio furnished with picnic tables stowed away out back.

Queen West Patio Toronto

Soak up the sunshine while sipping cheap drinks on the Java House patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Java House

This sidewalk patio here is the ultimate space to kick back, and is extremely popular with locals. Featuring plastic furniture and friendly staff, this low key spot is great for a cheap pint and some sun.

Queen West Patio Toronto

Stay in the shade on the back patio of Peter Pan Bistro. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Peter Pan Bistro

If you're looking to dine outside in style, look no further. The restaurant offers a menu filled with goodies, making this picturesque outdoor patio the perfect spot for dining when the sun comes out.

Queen West Patio Toronto

Head to the back patio of The Dime to munch on cheap eats outdoors. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The Dime

The back patio of this low-key spot near Queen and Bathurst comes complete with a $5.95 menu and its own bar. You can save your dough, while still enjoying that patio life.

Queen West Patio Toronto

Opt to dine outside next time you visit Queen Mother Cafe. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Queen Mother Cafe

Tucked away from the busy streets, this back patio offers a retreat from the chaotic sidewalk out front. Featuring a healthy dose of greenery, lanterns, and the occasional umbrella for shade, this patio makes for the perfect outdoor escape.

Queen West Patio Toronto

Rooftop patios in Toronto don't get much nicer than the one at Bar Hop Brewco. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bar Hop Brewco

Make your way to Peter and Queen to discover this rooftop oasis. The sprawling space has room for 110, so feel free to bring all your friends along.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Black Bull

