The top 10 indoor tennis courts in Toronto

Indoor tennis courts in Toronto help you keep that backhand stroke strong, even in the winter. While some courts belong to swanky clubs that require bank-breaking fees, others are open to the public and require much less monetary – and social – capital.

Here are my picks for the top indoor tennis courts in Toronto.

The NYTA has three bubbles in North York that are open from 7 a.m. until midnight, or just before. A winter membership for adults will set you back $156 plus tax. For non-member guests, its $24 to $30 an hour.

With six tennis courts along with lessons and leagues, a full membership here is $419 (which includes play during prime time hours). It's much cheaper if you get a non-prime membership at $299. For non-members it's $14 per hour.

You can join the Scarborough Winter Tennis Club and play at this court for a $280 prime time membership. If you don't feel like joining a club, just pay the centre directly to use the court for $24 an hour.

This huge facility doesn't have a pay-as-you-play policy, so you can't just walk in and start playing doubles. They do, however, offer 9-week tennis courses for adults for $93, which is pretty affordable and a good way to ensure you'll destroy the competition at summer matches.

Located in Markham, this four-court centre is decently priced. An annual booking membership costs $15 plus an additional $23.33 every time you rent the court for an hour during prime time. For guests, it's an extra $5.17 plus court fees.

With four spots around the city, Mayfair clubs were once tennis-only affairs but now offer activities like squash and spa-ing, which sort of justifies its price. On top of a huge initiation fee, memberships can cost up to $120, depending on your court fees and package deals.

Located near Yonge and Eglinton, this year-round club has fancy red Italian clay courts and luxuriously expensive memberships to match. Shell out $1,200 for an initiation fee and dig into your wallet every year to spend $1,800 for the annual membership.

Boasting a 'boutique club experience', this historic club at Yonge and St. Clair once caught on fire in dramatic fashion, but is apparently still up and running. Memberships go for an undisclosed amount but undoubtedly run into the thousands after initiation fees.

Are you the sort of person that likes to commit for life? For $19,500, you can get a lifetime membership at this Lakeshore institution and play tennis forever. Otherwise, pay a monthly fee of $233 that includes full access to courts and also yachting, if you're into that.

If you have three years, join the waiting list for a membership at this Annex club. Fees here are a mystery but expensive, obviously. Not only that, admission requires recommendations from two senior members, because tennis is more than a sport, my boy, it's a way of life.