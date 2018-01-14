The top 10 meditation centres in Toronto

Meditation Centres in Toronto are a great place to go when life starts feeling a little too stressful. For many centres, Buddhist teachings lie at the heart of meditation, but people of all beliefs are welcome to join.

Here are my picks for the top meditation centres in Toronto.

Both a yoga studio and a wellness spa, this Rosedale centre offers meditation and breathwork classes as a way to calm your nervous system. If you’ve got an overactive brain, you’ll enjoy this challenging but super beneficial method of breath control.

Spreading the ways of enlightenment is the goal of this Koreatown establishment, where you’ll learn the principles of Shambhala Buddhism. Donations are appreciated but not mandatory at their regular weekly classes, held on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and Thursday mornings.

Zen meditation classes are held here from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday. Those three hours include walking and sitting meditations and Dharma talk from teachers at this New Toronto centre.

This volunteer-run centre holds 30-minute meditation sessions every Monday to Friday. If you can spare the half hour, head over to this Buddhist temple in Little Italy during your lunch break for some well-deserved downtime. Sessions start at 12:15 p.m. sharp.

Meant solely for meditation, the MindDen studio is a new addition to several GoodLife's around the city. If you’ve already got a GoodLife membership, head to this location on Mount Pleasant and book a guided meditation to add to your post or pre-workout routine.

Based in North York, this place runs seven classes daily. Consistency is key: each of their classes is two hours long and they’re all free.

Satipañña is a non-profit organization that runs weekly mindful meditations in the Annex. If you want something more immersive, they also offer retreats to a variety of locations in the city and beyond.

Offering one of the most diverse meditation options on this list, activities at this Richmond Hill monastery include free chanting classes. They also have a class called Meditate With A Monk that is pretty self-explanatory.

Drop by this non-profit organization on Sundays for their free 4 p.m meditation classes. Located in Harbord Village, membership options include single classes as well as unlimited weekly and monthly class cards, so you can drop in when a mental breakdown is nigh.

While not a centre, this website is an amazing resource for free meditation classes around the city. This group also holds an event every Sunday from 6-8 p.m. in the Annex where participants can breathe, chant, and share a vegetarian meal together.