5 underrated parks in Toronto

Parks in Toronto range from the sprawling, 400-acre lands of High Park to the tiny neighbourhood parkettes. City-dwellers definitely have their favourites (the ones closest to the subway typically fare better than most) but given the natural abundance of the Don Valley ravines and visionary city architects, it's no surprise underrated parks are aplenty.

Here are somes underrated parks in Toronto.

Transforming a what used to be an industrial lot on the Waterfront into a sleek public space, Sherbourne has more than a few award-winning features, like its towering fibreglass waterfalls. The zinc pavilion also comes equipped with an ultraviolet facility that treats the stormwater for the entire neighbourhood.

When the sun gets blazing hot outside and ACs are cranked to all-time high inside, this hidden gem is a perfect in-between. Designed in a rose shape, the mist garden is actually Four Seasons property, meaning it's not your typical public park. Still, no one will fault you for hanging out and catching the refreshing fog that spritzes out of the rose wall every ten minutes.

Toronto parks rarely evoke strong emotions, but this obscure little piece of land sure does. Not far from Billy Bishop Airport is where you'll find five scattered bronze sculptures, made in honour of the Irish newcomers who came to Canada during Ireland's Great Famine, and a wall made from black Kilkenny limestone.

Since the reopening of the Guild Inn in 2017, this sprawling land in Scarborough has seen tons of landscaping improvements and an improved trail system. That's not to say that it wasn't already beautiful, with its outdoor Greek stage and 19th century log cabin.

Made in honour of the beloved Canadian journalist and activist, this pink paradise in the Fort York neighbourhood has a reflecting pool, granite benches, and over 300 trees. Designed by Toronto firm gh3, it's actually designed after a voiceprint from Callwood saying, "I believe in kindness," and that's just beautiful.