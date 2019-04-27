The top 10 bike rental options in Toronto

Bike rental options in Toronto make it easy to get around town—even if you don’t have your own set of wheels. Just rent a ride for the day and you’re set to explore all the trails that the city has to offer.

Here are my picks for the top 10 bike rentals in Toronto.

With a whopping 360 stations scattered across the city, it doesn't get more convenient than this program from Metrolinx and the city. With the simple swipe of your credit card (there's also a handy app) you can get a day pass for $7 or a three day pass for $15.

Pete Lilly, a.k.a. Sweet Pete, offers mountain bikes and hybrid bikes from a location by Evergreen Brickworks, perfect for hopping on the Beltline. Rent your wheels for a half or full day, or, in the case of the Trek FX 2 hybrid, for as long as week ($350). Locks and helmets are included.

This Annex shop has a whole fleet of wheels, including city bikes or mountain and road bikes. They offer city rides like the Norco Indie for $45 per day, or $250 for the whole week, including all the safety gear needed.

If you don't plan on braving the ravine trails of the Don Valley, opt for a commuter-friendly bike from this Annex bike shop. Their stock is the German kind—equipped with chain guards that are perfect for the city; it’s $35 for a day, $150 for the week.

There's multiple locations of this popular Oakville store, including in Leaside and in the Canary District. They're one of the few places that offer e-Bike rentals ($75 per day). Otherwise it’s $35 a day for leisurely hybrid rides, or $75 for a more aerodynamic road bike.

If you're visiting the waterfront without a bike, a quick trip to this shop on Queens Quay is crucial. This store rents out a huge stock of Opus, Yuba, and Minnelli bikes by the hour, or by the day for $35. Lock rentals are an extra $5.

Not far from Yonge and Eglinton is this sports equipment retailer, offering two options of rentals. A Trek FX 2 is for the hybrid riders ($35 for the day) and a Trek Domane 5.2 C($75) if you're going heavy on the road. Call to book ahead; they also do full-week rentals.

Bikes for all occasions are available at this bike shop near Humber College. They mainly rent out hybrid bikes meant for the city, which cost $39 for the day, or $150 per week. They do have fat bikes and road bikes too, just at a higher cost.

No road bikes here, but city rides are available for rent at $40 a day, or $175 per week. They also offer full suspension mountain bikes for $75 a day. Bike locks and helmets rentals are $5 each.

Just a few minutes away from its Leslieville headquarters is Velotique's bike rental outpost, located right on the beach. Head there anytime after Victoria Day weekend and hop on the Martin Goodman Trail for the ultimate summer day.