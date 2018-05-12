The top 8 stores for hiking boots in Toronto

Buying hiking boots before hitting the trails in and around Toronto is a must. Whether you're portaging deep into Algonquin Park or simply hiking the trail along the Humber River, the most important piece of gear to own is an appropriate pair or hiking boots or shoes.

Here are my picks for stores in the city to find the perfect hiking boots.

This all-things-outdoor giant in Toronto, with two locations, has people in the city flocking to it when they're thinking of buying a tent, backpack, or climbing gear. The same can be said when people are looking for hiking boots.

This Yonge and Eglinton mainstay has a wide range of brands in both men's and women's sizing that pretty much guarantees you'll be able to find something in time for your next adventure.

This retailer with stores in Etobicoke and Woodbridge carries an impressive array of brands that run the gamut from entry-level selections like The North Face and Salomon, to premium names like Mammut and Lowa.

Although well-known for their running shoes, this brand carries a selection of light-hiking and walking shoes. They have multiple brick and mortar locations across the city including one on the Danforth and at Shops at Don Mills.

Not just clothes for working in here, this chain also carries a selection of hiking boots in men's and women's sizing. They stock a wide range of brands too, like: Merrel, WindRiver, Columbia and Hi-Tec.

This big box retailer has walls and walls of footwear, giving you a lot of choice in terms of hiking boots and shoes. They also sell a variety of other clothing and sports equipment at locations all across the city including the Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Mall and near Yonge end Eglinton.

Owned by the same company that owns Sport Chek, this store with locations at Shops at Don Mills and Sherway Gardens can be a good bet when you're looking for hiking boots because of the large amount of stock they keep.

This sporting goods, activewear and designer retailer with multiple stores including ones near Yonge and Eglinton, Yorkdale Mall and Sherway Gardens carries hiking boots, hiking shoes and pretty much everything apparel-wise you could ever need on a hiking trip.