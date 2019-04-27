The top 10 garden centres in Toronto

Garden centres in Toronto will help you develop your green thumb. Every great urban gardener will tell you that sourcing your plants and gardening supplies from a quality supplier is key to your planting success.

So what makes a good garden centre? A few key ingredients are imperative; a large selection of plants and/or other gardening essentials, helpful and knowledgeable staff, and a well-organized store, so even novice gardeners can find what they're looking for.

Here are my picks for the top garden centres in Toronto.

This full service garden centre on Queen East bursts onto the sidewalk with an array of seasonal plants and accessories. In addition to annuals, perennials, plants, trees and shrubs, there's every type of gardening gear you could possibly think of.

The garden centre found at Evergreen Brick Works has one of Toronto's widest selection of Ontario native flowers, plants and trees. They also carry a variety of handmade garden tools, garden furniture, planters and gardening books.

With a number of locations in Toronto and the GTA, Sheridan Nurseries is one of the most popular garden suppliers. Shop massive selections of annuals, perennials, bulbs, and specialty plants. They also offer custom design services for planters, containers and hanging baskets.

You can do your grocery shopping and gardening all in one place. What more could you want? The garden centre on Christie St. is open seasonally and boasts a large selection of vegetables and herbs.

If you live in the west end and are in need of a gardening fix, this is the place to be. With five acres of retail space, and year-round greenhouses, this store truly has everything your green thumb is itching for.

The massive garden nursery on Carlaw specializes in plants for urban spaces. They've got indoor plants, tropicals, containers and much more. Whether you're picking out a single plant or planning your dream garden, they have the expertise to assist.

In operation since 1976, this Thornhill garden centre offers a variety of garden products and services. The prices here are generally a little cheaper than the average garden store, and there's a wide selection of annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs and vines available.

The seasonal garden centre has multiple Toronto locations that open up shop every spring. Here you'll find annuals, perennials, shrubs, pots, planters, herbs and vegetables.

The shop near Davenport & Dupont offers a wide selection of garden items that will take your home garden to the next level. Shop plants and accessories, planters, fountains, statuary, decor, soils and even garden furniture.

The family run business in Scarborough has been in operation since 1974. They specialize in organic garden soils as well as a variety of landscaping materials.