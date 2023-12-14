Win a trip to a Raptors game with the Subway Canada Math Challenge

Basketball fans, listen up!

In collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA) in Canada and the Toronto Raptors, Subway Canada is challenging YOU to the ultimate math challenge. Think you have what it takes? Time to bust out the calculator and find out.

Subway Canada’s brand-new Math Challenge asks Canadians how many Footlong Stampede Brisket Sandwiches can fit into both the basketball court and seating area of Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. (Hint: it's a lot).

A favourite of Raptors' star Scottie Barnes from the new Subway Series menu, the Stampede Brisket starts with delicious beef brisket tossed in sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, a double helping of Canadian cheddar, fresh veggies, and is finished off with crispy onions, a drizzle of BBQ sauce, and smoky honey mustard.

Subway is working with a professor in the Department of Pure Mathematics at the University of Waterloo, who developed a formula to reveal the number of Stampede Brisket sandwiches that it would take to fill the bowl and seating area of Scotiabank Arena — but, entrants are armed with only their brains and a dream… plus a bit of help from us.

Try these three tips when you're trying to figure out your answer, and you just might win!

Learn math

We know, we know, it’s a big ask. But the Scotiabank Arena is just a really big box, and you remember how to calculate the volume of a box, right?

If not, here’s a refresher: Length times width times height equals volume.

Now, you just need to figure out how many Stampede Brisket sandwiches fit in that box. Easy-peasy — minus the complications of the space taken up by seats and stands, anyway...

Scope out the arena by attending a game or event

You’ll need a rough idea of how big the Scotiabank Arena is. Sure, you could probably Google the dimensions, but why not see the space for yourself?

The venue has a variety of concerts, games and other events coming up, so take in some entertainment — while also taking measurements.

Figure out the dimensions of the Stampede Brisket sub

The final step involves seeing how big a Stampede Brisket Subway sandwich is. How else will you know how many will fit into the Scotiabank Arena? We can't exactly tell you the dimensions — we have been sworn to secrecy — but we do have a few hints.

The equation is based on the size of a wrapped Footlong Stampede Brisket Subway® sandwich. The sandwiches are not squished together, meaning they don't collapse or reduce in volume under the weight of all the other hypothetical sandwiches in the arena.

Once you’ve figured out your answer, you’re ready to enter the Subway Canada Math Challenge.

How to enter Subway's Math Challenge

You can enter by commenting on Subway Canada’s Instagram post, or via email at subwaymathchallenge@veritasinc.com.

The contest runs from December 13 to December 19, 2023, so there's no time to waste!

All correct answers will be entered in a random draw to win a round-trip flight to Toronto, a two-night hotel stay, a $1,000 pre-paid gift card, and two tickets to a Toronto Raptors game at the Scotiabank Arena for the lucky winner and their guest!

Don't forget to say ‘Yesway!’ to new experiences, flavours, and epic prizes, with Subway Canada.