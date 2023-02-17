Mississauga is offering exciting and fun activities in the heart of the city this winter

While we may have passed winter's darkest days, as spring approaches, that doesn't mean the season is over just yet — and luckily, there's still tons of winter fun to be had before it ends.

In fact, there are quite a few more events and experiences that will help you celebrate our region's colder months, and they're happening just in time for Family Day and March Break.

Just a quick jaunt outside the city, Mississauga will be enlivened with activities, performances, installations, food trucks and more for an entire month of Winter Magic to close out the season with a big bang.

Here are the top attractions you'll want to check out:

Interact with a giant infinity mirror bear

In downtown Mississauga's Celebration Square, you'll find Ursa Minor, making its Canadian and international debut. Ursa Minor is an awe-inspiring, one-of-a-kind sculpture from American artist Jen Lewin.

The interactive installation features a 12-foot-tall bear made with an infinity mirror of geometric shapes and LEDs that respond with different types of light shows to honour the North Star and its constellation Ursa Minor, inspiring viewers to look up.

It's surely something to witness in person, and will definitely be an Insta-worthy photo or video opp.

Have the ultimate Family Day weekend, presented by TD ( and supported by Tim Hortons)

Celebration Square will be a total party full of fun for all ages all month long thanks to funding from the Government of Canada, and it'll be especially vibrant throughout Family Day weekend with four days of dinosaur-themed fun.

From February 17 to 20, you can rent some skates and hit the ice rink powered by Alectra — which is even more fun during the daily DJ Skate — and then sit and sip cocoa on a heated patio provided by Tourism Mississauga before grabbing a bite from one of the on-site food trucks (courtesy of Food Truck'N Events).

There will also be an artisan market to shop local goods and wares, movie screenings of the '90s epic The Land Before Time (Saturday and Sunday), a special dino storytime (Monday).

And, fittingly, joining Ursa Minor in the square will be a group of life-sized animatronic dinosaurs up to a whopping 20 feet long that will make the movie experience that much more immersive.

Hang around and get some pics with the dinos all weekend long, and then take part in an interactive and educational kids' show about all things Jurassic on Monday.

Take in a stunning live show for March Break

The city's Living Arts Centre is hosting a variety of affordable live performances throughout February and March, including:

February 23: Cirque Kalabante's Afrique En Cirque, a lively and exciting show featuring acrobats, musicians and dancers showcasing diverse traditional African arts. Tickets start at just $35, plus applicable fees.

March 11: Internationally-touring Canadian musician and songwriter Tennyson King live in concert. Tickets start at $25, plus applicable fees.

March 16: Lindsay Ell, live in concert at the LAC! Catch the country music star before she joins Shania Twain on her Canadian tour this summer. The LAC is offering all tickets for just $20 plus applicable fees. Get yours quick for the best seats in the house.

March 17: Celtic Roots, which is a colourful live celebration of Irish and Celtic music that incorporates storytelling, dance, singalongs and tons of audience participation. Tickets start at $35, plus applicable fees.

Keep up with saugaLIVE to stay in the know about more shows hitting the stage.

Experience some Wildlife Wonder

The events will continue at Celebration Square on March 11 with an all-ages Wildlife Wonders event, helping you better appreciate winter wildlife and the nature around you with a family of dancing giraffes, a polar bear petting zoo, a special scavenger hunt and more (in partnership with Food Truck’N Events)

Check out the details of all of the events online, be sure to head to Mississauga on Family Day weekend, March Break, and throughout the rest of the season to get a taste of some thrilling Winter Magic.