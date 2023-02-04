4 reasons you should try a BLUETTI home-battery power solution in Toronto

As many residents of Toronto were recently reminded, daily life can be severely affected by an unexpected power outage, and as hard as they may try, Toronto Hydro crews can take days to get things back up and keep them running as usual.

The thousands who were impacted by the blackout in Midtown earlier this month (or anyone who has ever experienced a similar interruption in their hydro service) surely wished that there was an easy way to restore their own power and finally get on with their day.

Thankfully, there is a perfect option for these unfortunate incidents that, while they are always unexpected, are not exactly uncommon.

Having an alternative power source such as BLUETTI home battery backup can help you survive blackouts and emergencies, allowing you to power your home with a constant energy supply and no need to wait on crews trying to fix complex, often time-consuming issues with the grid.

Here are just a few reasons why you deserve to have the BLUETTI AC500 + B300S Home Battery Backup on hand:

So power interruptions don't interrupt your life

Even if we don't like to admit it, every one of us is heavily reliant on a steady power supply to do virtually anything, from cooking and storing our food to working from home, and from entertaining ourselves to keeping our space heated, cooled and lit.

We've all experienced when the grid goes down now and again, whether it's a brief outage on our street or a days-long blackout across a large area that turns everyone's lives upside down.

These emergencies are not only extremely annoying and inconvenient, but can be legitimately life-threatening in certain temperatures, or for those who require certain medical devices like CPAP. They are also costly, with hundreds of dollars of food often ending up in the trash, money wasted on gas to get to somewhere with power, and days of work stressfully lost without access to WiFi.

A battery backup will ensure that your routine isn't interrupted when your power is out, so you can go back to making dinner, charging your devices and watching your favourite flick, all in a home that is kept warm and bright amid a blackout.

So you can save big on electricity bills

Having a backup battery means you can tap into it when electricity costs are particularly high (and recharge it when costs are low or with free solar energy), store your own surplus energy and absorb spikes in energy caused by storms and surges.

While working with solar panels, this battery system allows you to get money back from Toronto Hydro for the extra energy you provide back to the grid, or at least see far lower bills. You can also stockpile your own excess power for later use.

Any home battery backup is an all-around great investment into savings in the long run, no matter how you use it or what your setup is. And this is crucial now more than ever amid current inflation rates and the ultra-high cost of living in a city like Toronto.

So you can gain energy independence

Having a home battery backup seriously reduces your reliance on the grid, and can actually lead you to a point where you don't need any grid power at all, depending on your living situation and electricity usage.

Any amount of battery backup is a step toward greater energy independence, and affords you more control in the case of blackouts and other emergency situations so you don't have to struggle in the dark.

So you can help the planet

BLUETTI's backup batteries provide a green energy storage solution that is eco-friendly for building a sustainable future.

Backup batteries help cut carbon emissions by reducing the amount of fossil fuels used in the grid's operation, lowering your overall energy consumption and making it more consistent.

Batteries are also much friendlier for the environment when compared to alternative independent energy sources like gas-powered generators, which have high emission rates, while solar-power systems with backup batteries generate no emissions at all.

Investing in a home battery backup will also raise your awareness, helping you learn how to manage power in your day-to-day life and inspire a greener, off-grid lifestyle that is beneficial for the planet as well as your wallet.

