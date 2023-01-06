Massive power outage leaves huge chunk of Toronto in the dark

A power outage in Toronto has thrown several large swaths of Canada's largest city into complete darkness, from midtown all the way to Scarborough.

Reports of a widespread power outage started pouring in on Twitter just after 5:15 p.m. on Friday from hydro customers in Deer Park, Yonge & Eglinton, Mount Pleasant, Forest Hill, York Mills, the Scarborough Bluffs and many other neighbourhoods in north and east Toronto.

"We're aware of a few large-scale outages impacting customers within the city," tweeted Toronto Hydro at 5:41 p.m. "We're investigating and will provide an update soon. Thank you for your patience."

Toronto Police provided a similar update at 5:42 p.m., writing:

"POWER OUTAGE: Toronto police is aware of a large power outage affecting the Scarborough and Lawrence/Eglinton area. Cause of the outage is unknown. No time frame for the power to be restored. Remember to treat intersections as a 4 way stop if traffic signals are out."

From what I see via tweets it's:

⚠️West as far as at least Bathurst

⚠️East as far as Bayview

⚠️South as far as St. Clair

⚠️North as far as York Mills



Plus a whole other outage in Scarborough. — Hibernation Mode 🥑 (@Dafkagirl) January 6, 2023

It is not clear exactly how many customers are being impacted by the outage. Toronto Hydro's outage map has yet to be updated as of 6 p.m. and shows no problems whatsoever.

Power outage in midtown (Toronto) pic.twitter.com/Xg8CLnMI7b — NandaPrado (@nandapanda) January 6, 2023

Residents without power say they've been unable to report the outages themselves due to what looks like a rush on the website. People are literally waiting in queues for nearly an hour to report outages in their areas, suggesting that this one might be pretty big.

"Outage update: We're experiencing multiple outages due to a loss of supply from Hydro One," wrote Toronto Hydro on Twitter just before 6 p.m. Friday.

"We're working together to investigate the cause and will provide further updates as soon as they become available."