This Toronto general store is known for its smoked sandwiches and classic treats

Whether you live in Leslieville or have just passed through, there's no way you haven't heard of or seen Leslieville Pumps, the iconic 24/7 gas station-turned-general-store and gourmet food stop on Queen Street East.

The one-of-a-kind shop and restaurant started in an actual gas station near Carlaw over a decade ago, and eventually moved to a new storefront just a few doors down — and without the literal and eponymous pumps — in 2020.

The business, owned by brothers Greg and Judson Flom, has completely reimagined the concept of gas station food, serving up smoked meat sandwiches — cooked low and slow in an in-house smoker —poutine and more, all with local ingredients.

Their elevated sandwiches are available alongside nostalgic candy and other snacks in the store, which has a cottage country feel right in the heart of the city.

Get your morning started with breakfast sandwiches like a classic egg, egg white and veggie, Super BLT or peameal on a bun.

Or, if you've worked up more of an appetite, go big with the southern beef brisket, oak smoked turkey club, hickory smoked chicken, pulled pork or other mains served with toppings like charred sweet peppers and avocado lime spread.

There are also sides like fried pickles and loaded poutine, soups, salads, chili, mac n' cheese, sodas and, of course, desserts ranging from butter tarts and carrot cake reminiscent of mom's to ice cream, edible cookie dough and old-school chocolate bars.

