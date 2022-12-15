Sponsored
This iconic Toronto spot has been serving up affordable Thai staples for over 30 years

Toronto is known as a teeming culinary hub for all different types of international cuisines, meaning that options are endless for dine-in, takeout or delivery through apps like SkipTheDishes, no matter what you feel like eating.

And when it comes to Thai food, there is one particular standout in the city that has been a staple for residents and visitors alike for decades, that has itself been through as many (or more) stages of growth as the students and families it has served over the years: Salad King.

food delivery torontoLocated in the heart of the city near Yonge-Dundas Square, Salad King has gone through three sets of owners, complete menu changes, one location switch, the advent of a spinoff restaurant and a second outpost on Queen Street, opened just last spring.

food delivery torontoOver its 30-something year history, Salad King has become known for its large communal steel tables, for its large upstairs space facing Ontario's longest and busiest street, and, of course, for its delicious, decent and cheap portions of a wide array of Thai classics.

The pad Thai and green curry are well-worn fan favourites, as is the Thai Islamic noodle, an off-menu dish beloved by those in the know.

food delivery torontoA long-time haunt for TMU students, the spot's reputation has preceded it, making it popular among all types of clientele, even more so with its expansion to a second location at Queen and McCaul.

food delivery torontoThe chefs have had years to perfect their recipes while the restaurant and its patrons have evolved over time, meaning that these dishes are guaranteed to be hits, whether eaten by a regular in-house or by a Salad King first-timer at home.

food delivery torontoSalad King is just one of the many popular local spots you can order from for pickup or delivery right to your door through SkipTheDishes — so when you're craving Thai (or anything else), just ask yourself "did somebody say, Skip?"

