Select Ontario Tim Hortons have new TimShops where you can buy gifts and way more

Tim Hortons has had one heck of a year with the runaway success of its Timbiebs and Biebs Brew products — the hats, totes, fanny packs and tumblers associated with the novelty Timbits and coffee were so in-demand that people were reselling them online for hundreds of dollars — followed by its own super trendy athleisure line for your Tims Run.

And now, for some guests in Ontario, those Tims Runs may include an exciting new experience just in time for the holidays and beyond, as the beloved Canadian brand has yet another exciting new concept up its sleeve for just a handful of special locations.

Depending on where you live, the next time you visit a Tim Hortons, you may find that it has grown to include one of five new pilot TimShops that are debuting across the province — these curated shops within the selected restaurants have a selection of merchandise you've never been able to pick up at a Tims before.

While you're grabbing your much-needed daily double-double, you can now also peruse goods at the TimShop, which has everything from homewares and snacks to stationery, accessories and even small appliances.

The shops also have lots of giftable items like drinkware, books, games, clothing items and, of course, coffee and tea, whether for a loved one or yourself this season.

Whether it's a donut or waffle maker or a sketchbook, a pair of fun socks or a milk frother, the items come from brands both local and abroad, and are as affordable as your typical Tim Hortons meal, too, with gifts starting at just $7.

Some are also Tim Hortons branded and themed for the holidays, whether its a tumbler, tree ornament, throw blanket or festive decoration.

You can get all your shopping in during your regular Tims Run at the following five locations, where the pilot is launching just in time for the holidays: