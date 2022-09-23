Sponsored
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
You can now go on a scavenger hunt for free Canadian Tire money hidden around Toronto

Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
If you're in the market for some free home goods, decor, tools, countertop appliances, fitness equipment, outdoor furnishings, holiday decorations, car accessories and more, then you might be able to score exactly that, as part of Canadian Tire's 100th birthday celebration!

Yep, one of the country's favourite department stores is upping the perks to get loyal fans in on the momentous anniversary

Lucky winners can use the loot toward the purchase of anything in store — and any Canuck will tell you, that's a lot of items.

The homegrown retailer is hosting a fun new scavenger hunt in honour of its major milestone this month, and will be hiding a number of exclusive $100 bills (in Canadian Tire money, of course) made specially for the occasion.

To help you find the bills, which will be stashed around various communities nationwide, the brand will be sharing hints on their TikTok page every single day from September 23 to 29.

Follow the Canadian Tire TikTok for clues.

If you have a Canadian Tire location in your town — there are over 500 from coast to coast — then there's a chance that one of the elusive $100s could be hiding in your city.

So brush up on your sleuthing skills, and make sure to keep an eye on the store's social accounts, and on the hashtag #FindCT100, for all of the clues to win big for Canadian Tire's 100th anniversary.

