Paws in the Park is Toronto's best dog event of the summer and it's for a good cause

Whether you have a dog, want a dog, like dogs, or just want to help dogs (and other furry friends), you've got to add Toronto Humane Society's upcoming Paws in the Park event to your summer calendar.

On August 6, the Beaches' most beautiful park will be taken over by all of the pooches your heart could desire, with pets, kisses and more on tap for the day.

Check out a ton of vendors to get your pet some new toys and treats, take in an adorable doggie fashion show, participate in a silent auction, or grab a pint of beer or two from the dog-friendly Black Lab Brewing in their specialty beverage garden.

There will also, of course, be snacks and non-alcoholic refreshments for dogs and humans, too, as well as lawn games and a kids' zone full of arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, face painting and more.

There's even a fundraiser pup-walk down by the water that pet lovers can pre-register for as a single or group to meet some new doggo and human pals, and get their best friend some much-needed exercise and fun along the lakeshore.

Attendees can also participate in dog training demos, get their photo taken with their pups at a photobooth, splash around in a pup pool, and take part in Q&A sessions with experts who can help guide you through fostering, adoption, or anything else you want to know about Toronto Humane Society's work and how you can help.

Make sure to pick up some swag to rep the not-for-profit, animal-loving organization, and donate to animal care.

The free, family-friendly event is the biggest event that Toronto Humane Society hosts all year, and takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Woodbine Park near Coxwell and Queen Street E.