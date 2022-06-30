Here's why the new Samsung Galaxy laptops are a game-changer for students

There's no denying it's been a hard couple of years for students.

From pivoting to remote learning and online exams/assignments during the pandemic to going back to the classroom, student life has really come full circle.

And with no school day being the same, what makes a difference is having the right tech by your side. No one knows the importance of a good laptop like a student whose device is lagging in performance and who is struggling to keep up with various assigned tasks.

Luckily, Samsung Canada just dropped its new Galaxy Book2 Series and here are a few reasons why they're a student's ultimate study buddy.

Stylish yet powerful devices for students on-the-go

Whether you're carrying the laptop through a long day full of classes, or using it in part-time gigs afterwards, sliding these ultralight and stylish devices in and out of a backpack or tote is a breeze.

Make a statement anywhere you go with your pick of premium colour options like Graphite, Silver and Burgundy available in the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (13.3" model) (2).

And when you're on the move, the last thing you want to stress about is finding an outlet on campus (the best spots are always grabbed first)! With long lasting battery life, you can bring the Galaxy Book2 Series from early morning lectures to late-night study sessions without worrying about running out of battery.

If you do need a quick pick-me-up, get 40 per cent of battery power in just 30 minutes (3) with the universal charger that works with your latest Galaxy devices which means bringing just one charger with you.

Top-notch flexibility for max productivity

Do more than just assignments on your laptop with an upgraded full-HD camera and 1080-pixel wide-angle view on the Galaxy Book2 Series that is ideal for online lectures or virtual catch-ups.

With auto framing and intelligent noise cancellation (4), you can stay in focus even during video calls from a noisy café or messy bedroom.

Stay productive even while basking in a sunny park, with advanced displays that adapt to any lighting environment. The AMOLED screen on Galaxy Book2 Pro is up to 33 per cent brighter than its predecessor (5) to help minimize sun glare and allow you to show off your presentation skills with colours that pop.

For double the productivity, you get two devices in one with the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360. Turn your PC into tablet mode in an instant and use it like a notebook on-the-go.

The included S Pen on the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (6) is super-smooth and allows you to write with pinpoint precision that feels just like writing on paper. Take notes during class, draw out schematics or unleash your creativity – the world is your canvas.

Elevated learning with seamless connectivity

Studying and completing assignments is now easy when all your Galaxy devices work together effortlessly (7). Get in the zone while you finish off your term paper by listening to music, a podcast or ASMR with the Galaxy Buds2 and your Galaxy smartphone.

Say goodbye to crowding around a single screen when working on group projects thanks to the second screen feature. Extending your workspace is easy – wirelessly connect the Galaxy Tab S8 Series (8) just like an external monitor and compare documents side-by-side or take notes while referring to an e-book.

Still out and about and need to make a quick note? Jot it down on your Galaxy smartphone with Samsung Notes and let it automatically sync to your laptop. With your whole world in sync, you can access your notes right down to the last minute if you’re cramming before an exam.

All in all, the Galaxy Book2 Series offers a ton of perks which become necessary when investing in that essential laptop. So, if you're on the lookout for one that makes student life easier, contains some awesome features and keeps up with the evolving needs of school and play – you know what to get.