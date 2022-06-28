This new happy hour deal is a must-try for cocktail lovers in Toronto

Gather your crew! Jameson is inviting you to widen your circle to celebrate #JamesonHour, beginning July 29th.

The maker of the famous whiskey that's been delighting fans since it launched in 1780 has just introduced a new happy hour in Toronto – and it's the perfect way to quench your thirst after a long day.

#JamesonHour is a super special happy hour that will come alive daily at select venues across Toronto. It aims to foster a feeling of togetherness and inclusiveness by encouraging Torontonians to widen their circle and invite new friends to join in and celebrate summer nights with Jameson.

The one-hour promotion will take place between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. – right as the sun goes down and the party turns up

Five buzzing locations across Toronto will host a promotion that features a specially curated #JamesonHour menu. We're talking about a lot of refreshing summer cocktails – including the incredibly cool Jameson Irish Lemonade. All this, served within Insta-worthy drinking glasses – so you're going to want to take some pictures as you say cheers.

Adding to the vibe will be life-sized projections and digital displays across the city. You can even watch some of Toronto's most popular patios turn green as part of this cool happy hour.

The five popular outlets participating in #JamesonHour are:

#JamesonHour is only valid for a limited time, from Wednesday, June 29 to July 27. So, you might want to make a reservation ASAP if you're eager to get out, make new friends and turn a good night into a great one this summer.