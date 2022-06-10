This condo loft near Toronto has two floors and a huge balcony for under $900K

Condos in Toronto seem to be shrinking in space and growing in price, one of the many reasons why some residents consider moving outside the city.

Leaving city life isn't all that bad, especially if you can find more living space and still be within in a 30-minute drive of downtown.

City Gate Condos in Mississauga meets in the middle, with a city feel to the neighbourhood and towering adjacent buildings, but still a lot more peaceful than living at Yonge and Dundas.

3939 Duke of York Boulevard is comprised of two 34-storey buildings filled with attractive loft-style condos.

On the fourth floor of the building, this newly renovated 1 bedroom plus den spans 1100 square-feet.

Designed with a modern feel, this condo comes fully stacked with a kitchen, dining and living room on the main floor.

This is also where you'll find an in-unit washer and dryer plus a dishwasher.

A floating stairwell leads you to the second floor where lots of natural light illuminates the bedroom space.

To the side of this sits an entrance to the bathroom that's equipped with a standing shower.

The den area corners off to the side making the space capable of doubling as a work-from-home space or TV room.

The highlight of this unit is the giant balcony that carousels around the outside of the main level.

Sitting on the fourth floor, it's entirely private giving you the space and comfort to host barbeques, exercise, or have a meal outdoors.

Your view isn't that far away from Square One Mall that sits directly across the street from the building.

In general, the neighbourhood has a good balance of green space with surrounding parks, grocery stores, and retail centres within walking distance.

If you prefer to drive though, two parking spaces are included while living here, and you can access it on the same floor that the unit is located on.

If you're interested in booking a viewing you can visit the listing for the unit online and schedule a tour.