Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 2 hours ago
3939 Duke of York Boulevard mississauga

This condo loft near Toronto has two floors and a huge balcony for under $900K

Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 2 hours ago
Condos in Toronto seem to be shrinking in space and growing in price, one of the many reasons why some residents consider moving outside the city

Leaving city life isn't all that bad, especially if you can find more living space and still be within in a 30-minute drive of downtown. 

3939 duke mississauga

View from the balcony at 3939 Duke of York Boulevard. Photo by: Del Property Management

City Gate Condos in Mississauga meets in the middle, with a city feel to the neighbourhood and towering adjacent buildings, but still a lot more peaceful than living at Yonge and Dundas.

3939 duke mississauga

A look at the entrance hallway inside of Unit #7 at City Gate Condos.

3939 Duke of York Boulevard is comprised of two 34-storey buildings filled with attractive loft-style condos. 

3939 duke mississauga

A floating stairwell that separates two floors of the loft-style unit. 

On the fourth floor of the building, this newly renovated 1 bedroom plus den spans 1100 square-feet. 

3939 duke mississauga

The living room, dining room and kitchen merge together into one large space. 

Designed with a modern feel, this condo comes fully stacked with a kitchen, dining and living room on the main floor. 

3939 duke mississauga

An alternate look at the main floor from the perspective of standing in the kitchen. 

This is also where you'll find an in-unit washer and dryer plus a dishwasher. 

3939 duke mississauga

The master bedroom with sliding door and floor-to-ceiling windows.

A floating stairwell leads you to the second floor where lots of natural light illuminates the bedroom space.

3939 duke mississauga

An all-white three-piece bathroom inside the unit. 

To the side of this sits an entrance to the bathroom that's equipped with a standing shower. 

3939 duke mississauga

The den that's an addition to the main bedroom.

The den area corners off to the side making the space capable of doubling as a work-from-home space or TV room. 

3939 duke mississauga

A large sprawling balcony facing a residential street below.

The highlight of this unit is the giant balcony that carousels around the outside of the main level.

Sitting on the fourth floor, it's entirely private giving you the space and comfort to host barbeques, exercise, or have a meal outdoors. 

3939 duke of york boulevard

A convenient walk-in closet.

Your view isn't that far away from Square One Mall that sits directly across the street from the building. 

In general, the neighbourhood has a good balance of green space with surrounding parks, grocery stores, and retail centres within walking distance. 

3939 duke mississauga

Two parking spaces inside the building lot.

If you prefer to drive though, two parking spaces are included while living here, and you can access it on the same floor that the unit is located on. 

If you're interested in booking a viewing you can visit the listing for the unit online and schedule a tour. 

