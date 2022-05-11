Sponsored
Janice Rodrigues
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
craft beer market toronto

Toronto's CRAFT Beer Market gears up for an epic summer with its tasty new menu

Sponsored
Janice Rodrigues
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If chugging back a cold one with a delicious meal is your idea of a day well spent, then you're in luck.  

CRAFT Beer Market, one of Toronto's most loved restaurants, has just dropped a new menu to celebrate summer on the horizon - and there are plenty of drool-worthy options on the table.

Having launched in 2011 in Calgary, CRAFT Beer Market is known for its focus on fresh local food and, of course, endless taps selection where you'll find craft beer, cocktails, wines and more. 

But for their new menu, they've travelled around the world, seeking inspiration from all parts of the globe.

For the occasion, CRAFT has packed its new menu with flavours from the Mediterranean, Asia and Europe. This includes exciting new dishes like the Chili Prawn Fettuccini, Korean Fried Chicken and Sticky Chicken Ramen. You can also expect delicious bowls, salads and sandwiches!

craft beer market toronto

Some new menu items from CRAFT: the Korean Fried Chicken Dinner, Classic Streak Dinner and Rocket Katsu Chicken Salad. 

There's even a Turtle Pie, a decadent American dessert with caramel, chocolate and pecans, for those with a sweet tooth.

Vegan and vegetarians won't feel left out either, as the restaurant will be introducing an innovative “Plant Forward” section that'll deliver on cravings.

The new menu has been created in collaboration with some of Canada's top chefs – so you know it's worth getting excited about.

Over the years, Executive Chef Alym Hirji has worked with some well-known names including Iron Chef Alex Chen, Mike Pigot, Paul McGreevy, Top Chef Canada finalist Connie DeSousa, John Jackson, and more.

craft beer market toronto

More to love than just beer, CRAFT has a slate of new cocktails on their updated menu.

To make things better, you can enjoy it all with a clean conscience. CRAFT Beer Market is known for its sustainable practices and is a partner of Ocean Wise Seafood, the conservation program that educates people and businesses on sustainable seafood.

It's also LEAF-certified, and donates meals with the help of restaurant charity program Mealshare. It's all in line with their motto to simply “do the right thing.”

Founder PJ L'Heureux launched the brand’s Calgary flagship branch in 2011. Since then, the restaurant has grown from strength to power, with eight locations across Canada – including multiple restaurants in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. In Ontario, it has a Toronto location located on Adelaide Street, and another in Ottawa.

And clearly, they're doing something right as they're still expanding, with a new restaurant set to open in Victoria soon. All a delicious step in the right direction.

Visit CRAFT Beer Market online for more information on what's bound to be an epic summer ahead.

Photos by

CRAFT Beer Market

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

You can smash items that are making you bitter at a Hop Valley beer event in Toronto

Toronto's CRAFT Beer Market gears up for an epic summer with its tasty new menu

These modular gardens will help transform your Toronto balcony this summer

Transform your daily work grind with the newest Samsung Galaxy laptops

Toronto's Factory Theatre is finally back with its first live show about a legendary duo

This unique Toronto food service delivers produce straight from local farms

Toronto is getting a new seltzer and cocktail festival this spring

This serene apartment building in Toronto just dropped some hot rental incentives