Toronto's newest burger joint completely sold out on its first day

The newest burger joint in Toronto sold out on their very first day, proving we haven't grown tired of our obsession with beef patties on buns just yet.

Pigot's Burger Club comes to us from Alberta chef Mike Pigot (pronounced "pee-jo"), an award-winning chef who's made TV appearances.

The delivery and takeout restaurant started out with an original location in Calgary and just opened a Toronto location on Wednesday in collaboration with Jerome Robinson, also known as "The Heartbreak Chef," whose restaurant by that name is popular for loaded fried chicken sandwiches.

There are single, double, triple, bacon and mushroom burgers, as well as a creation of Robinson's called the PBC Heartbreak Chef burger that comes with two patties, smoked bacon, Pigot's secret sauce, American cheese, spicy sauteed peppers, a buttermilk onion ring and Heartbreak Chef BBQ sauce for $17.99.

They also serve "non-meat-a-tarian" cheese burgers, tots on the side, beer and wine.

The Toronto location operates out of Craft Beer Market at 1 Adelaide E., where on opening day there were lineups of delivery drivers. The restaurant went through 500 patties that day.

Pigot tells blogTO that the restaurant opened at 12:30 p.m. that day and sold out by 6:30 p.m., though there were some pre-orders picked up until about 8 p.m.

"Super excited to launch our brand out in Toronto, especially with such a warm welcome from the city," says Pigot.

"We are planning to increase capacity, but if you want one of these burgers, order early as sell outs are expected, pre-orders are recommended for sure."