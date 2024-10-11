Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

$20 million Toronto home was designed by same architect as Ontario Place and Eaton Centre

Originally crafted by the late architect Eberhard Zeidler, the mind behind the Eaton Centre and Ontario Place, 11 Beaumont Rd. is already an iconic home. 

But then 11 Beaumont Rd. went through a complete transformation with Peter Clewes of architects—Alliance, the architecture firm behind stunning buildings like the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences. 

So it should be no surprise that 11 Beaumont Rd. is jaw-droppingly beautiful and even more of an icon. 

11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

The stairs leading to the house. 

Tucked into the Rosedale ravine, 11 Beaumont Rd. seamlessly blends historical modernist architecture with cutting-edge contemporary design to create a sleek, minimalist home. 

11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

A view of the blended old and new house. 

The unique design juxtaposes the home's original heritage façade with a contemporary glass addition, allowing it to blend effortlessly with its natural surroundings – an impressive architectural feat.

11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

A view into the stairwell. 

The home offers over 7,000 square feet of luxurious living space, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. 

11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

The living room has a sleek fireplace and views of the outdoors. 

The home is situated on a vast south-facing lot that offers unmatched privacy and stunning views of the Toronto skyline.

11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

A patio area. 

Sitting on over an acre of beautifully landscaped grounds, this property also borders an additional acre of conservation land, guaranteeing uninterrupted peace, serenity and nature.

11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

A sitting area in the primary bedroom. 

The home's interiors are a masterclass in high-end design and bringing the outdoors in.

11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

The dining room. 

The fact that this house hasn't been featured in Architectural Digest is an oversight by their editorial department. 

11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

The dining room looking towards the foyer with a grand piano. 

The flow from room to room is effortless thanks to the architectural steel structure which eliminates the need for intrusive pillars and allows for clear, open sightlines throughout the space.

11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

From the sleek Poliform kitchen to the UT glass elevator that serves all levels, the house is designed for both large-scale entertaining and quieter family moments.

11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

You also can't help but notice the meticulous attention to detail in every corner of this house. 11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

A bedroom. 

From the soaring ceilings to the an abundance of natural light, every single room in this home is simply stunning. 

11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

The backyard. 

As for the great outdoors, not only are you surrounded by nature but there's also an outdoor pool.

11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

An aerial shot of the house and surrounding property. 

And if you're feeling active, there's a tennis court. Which, according to the listing, could easily be converted into a pickleball court for even more fun. 

11 Beaumont Rd. Toronto

The side of the house. 

11 Beaumont Rd. is listed for $19,995,000.

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
