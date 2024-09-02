Toronto mall redevelopment will form the core of new $6 billion neighbourhood

A vast redevelopment of Toronto's Cloverdale Mall will transform the shopping centre and surrounding lands into a new $6 billion neighbourhood.

Redevelopment plans for the suburban shopping centre at Dundas Street West and Highway 427 in Etobicoke have been in the works since 2020, and took a giant leap forward this week with the start of marketing for the community's flagship building.

QuadReal Property Group has partnered up with Mattamy Homes on the first phase of its massive redevelopment at 250 The East Mall, with a tower and mid-rise complex to act as a foothold for the larger transformation to follow.

The first phase tower, known as The Clove, will rise 33 storeys (with an adjoining nine-storey mid-rise) at the eastern edge of the mall lands on a site currently occupied by a Beer Store location and a gas station.

According to a news release shared by Mattamy and Quadreal on Tuesday, The Clove site represents a "2.3-acre gateway" at 2 and 10 The East Mall Crescent, calling it "Cloverdale's signature condominium project."

Developers shared updated plans for the community, showing off a finalized design from architects Giannone Petricone Associates for the new addition, which was not included in renderings depicting the 2020 plan or a more recent summer 2023 updated submission.

Ralph Giannone, founding partner at Giannone Petricone, explains that, while the building is representative of a huge transformation ahead, "The design is not trying to disrupt what people like about living in Central Etobicoke. Instead, the goal is to capture that feeling, and innovate on both a macro level with the master plan, and on a building level with The Clove."

The Clove is to feature more than 600 condominium units, kickstarting the 32-acre redevelopment at the adjacent mall site that developers tout as "a vibrant, sustainable, and innovative mixed-use urban neighbourhood that honours the rich history of the surrounding community."

"This first building is the singular opportunity to get in on the ground floor as this 32-acre master-planned community takes shape over the next decade," reads a statement from Niall Haggart, President, GTA Urban Division, Mattamy Homes.

Haggart says the complex "will serve as a gateway to the rest of the development, while offering a striking presence on Toronto's west-end skyline."

Aaron Knight, Senior Vice President of Development at QuadReal, acknowledges the current mall's importance to the community, noting that "To many, Cloverdale is and will always be the heart of central Etobicoke," and asserting QuadReal's commitment to "a long-term vision that elevates the role it will play in the community for decades to come."

"We're embarking on a deliberate, multi-year process, informed by extensive consultations and community feedback, to extend the existing neighbourhood onto our site, and deliver a new kind of gentle urbanism," said Knight.

Knight added that the mall redevelopment master plan "aims to foster connections to new neighbours and community, transit, walking and green spaces and to provide new dynamic retail, cultural and social opportunities."

Sales for The Clove are expected to launch this fall, but the building will merely mark the first step in a longer-term 32-acre redevelopment plan that will wipe away the current mall, which dates back to 1956 when it opened as an open-air plaza — later enclosed during the 1980s amid the high water mark of suburban mall culture.

The completed Cloverdale Mall redevelopment will retain shopping as a key feature, with over 180,000 square feet of revitalized retail included in plans.

Ensuring the mall's long-term vitality, the plan will add more than 5,000 new condominium and purpose-built rental units to the site, along with two public parks, additional green spaces, and a new network of streets.