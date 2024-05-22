Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
379 Walmer Road Toronto

This $7M home was built by the same guy who designed many Toronto landmarks

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Eden Smith, is one of Toronto's most celebrated and iconic architects known for creating landmarks like St. Thomas's Anglican Church
and The Peacock Building at Upper Canada College.

He also happened to build 379 Walmer Rd. 

You'll see touches of his Arts and Crafts style throughout the home from the wood window frames to the built-in furniture. 

379 Walmer Road Toronto

One of the terraces nestled in the trees. 

The home sits on a double lot that backs onto a ravine, making the views feel like you're living in very fancy treehouse. 

379 Walmer Road Toronto

The main staircase. 

379 Walmer Rd. boast seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and plenty of charm. 

379 Walmer Road Toronto

The dining room. 

You'll see leaded windows, hardwood floors, elegant chandeliers, cozy fireplaces and more. 

379 Walmer Road Toronto

The foyer. 

On the main floor, you have the typical principal rooms. 

379 Walmer Road Toronto

The living room. 

There's a spacious living room with a beautiful fireplace that's the focal point of the room – a key feature of any Arts and Crafts style home. 

379 Walmer Road Toronto

The family room. 

Off that, there's the family room, which is more like a sunroom with panoramic windows. 

379 Walmer Road Toronto

The home office / library. 

The office on the main floor is epic, with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, a fireplace, and a bay window, which makes the perfect reading nook. 

379 Walmer Road Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is understated with simple white cabinetry but has top-of-the-line appliances like a Wolf stove. 

379 Walmer Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Upstairs are the bedrooms, which are all pretty standard. 379 Walmer Road Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite bathroom. 

379 Walmer Road Toronto

The basement apartment. 

In the basement, there's a newly renovated apartment, complete with a kitchenette, bedroom, laundry and more.379 Walmer Road Toronto

The bedroom in the basement apartment. 

As the listing notes, this space is perfect for a caregiver or a comfortable living area for elderly family members, allowing them to have their own space while still being part of the household.

379 Walmer Road Toronto

The fireplace in the office. 

But stepping outside and into the backyard is where this house truly shines.

379 Walmer Road Toronto

The view from the deck. 

Vast decks and terraces span the width of the home, offering multiple seating areas for outdoor relaxation and alfresco dining.

379 Walmer Road Toronto

A covered patio for outdoor dining. 

The terrace descends through the garden, leading to a private path that winds through the ravine, allowing residents to explore and connect with nature.

379 Walmer Road Toronto

The back of the house. 

379 Walmer Rd. is listed for $6,880,000, which is actually an almost $2 million price drop from last year's listing price of $8,632,000.

Photos by

Sotheby's Realty
