This $7M home was built by the same guy who designed many Toronto landmarks

Eden Smith, is one of Toronto's most celebrated and iconic architects known for creating landmarks like St. Thomas's Anglican Church

and The Peacock Building at Upper Canada College.

He also happened to build 379 Walmer Rd.

You'll see touches of his Arts and Crafts style throughout the home from the wood window frames to the built-in furniture.

The home sits on a double lot that backs onto a ravine, making the views feel like you're living in very fancy treehouse.

379 Walmer Rd. boast seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and plenty of charm.

You'll see leaded windows, hardwood floors, elegant chandeliers, cozy fireplaces and more.

On the main floor, you have the typical principal rooms.

There's a spacious living room with a beautiful fireplace that's the focal point of the room – a key feature of any Arts and Crafts style home.

Off that, there's the family room, which is more like a sunroom with panoramic windows.

The office on the main floor is epic, with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, a fireplace, and a bay window, which makes the perfect reading nook.

The kitchen is understated with simple white cabinetry but has top-of-the-line appliances like a Wolf stove.

Upstairs are the bedrooms, which are all pretty standard.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite bathroom.

In the basement, there's a newly renovated apartment, complete with a kitchenette, bedroom, laundry and more.

As the listing notes, this space is perfect for a caregiver or a comfortable living area for elderly family members, allowing them to have their own space while still being part of the household.

But stepping outside and into the backyard is where this house truly shines.

Vast decks and terraces span the width of the home, offering multiple seating areas for outdoor relaxation and alfresco dining.

The terrace descends through the garden, leading to a private path that winds through the ravine, allowing residents to explore and connect with nature.

379 Walmer Rd. is listed for $6,880,000, which is actually an almost $2 million price drop from last year's listing price of $8,632,000.