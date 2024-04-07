Real Estate
4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

Luxurious $10 million Toronto condo comes with its own direct elevator entrance

Luxurious condos in Toronto's Four Seasons Private Residences have earned coverage on blogTO quite a few times before. And that's because they're STUNNING

50 Yorkville Ave. is arguably one of the city's most preeminent condominium addresses, a beacon of luxury living that offers a lifestyle of unparalleled prestige and refinement. And unit 4303 is no exception. 

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

Views from the dining table.

This two-bedroom, four-bathroom condo is a testament to sophistication and style.

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

The open concept living and dining area with enough space for a grand piano. 

As you step into the elegant foyer of your apartment – from your own private elevator (!!) – you are immediately transported into a luxurious haven.

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

Your elevators. 

With one of two elevators opening directly into your home, convenience and privacy are paramount.

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

Built-ins under the window add extra storage. 

The newly renovated condo boasts nearly 3,500 square feet of living space and is a masterpiece of design and comfort.4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The recent update by the esteemed L.A. design team, Studio Collective, has brought a fresh, modern aesthetic to the space.

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

White oak wide plank engineered hardwood flooring adds a touch of warmth and elegance, while new top-of-the-line appliances in the eat-in kitchen make culinary endeavours a delight.

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

The eat-in kitchen has sweeping views of Toronto. 

And while Studio Collective did their usual brilliant job, the condo came with some pretty solid bones.

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

A bathing experience with a view. 

With exposure on three sides, there is an abundance of natural light and breathtaking views.

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

One of the balconies. 

Imagine waking up to the gentle rays of the morning sun streaming through the windows, or enjoying a leisurely evening on one of the two approximately 140 square foot balconies, soaking in the cityscape below.

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

The kitchen has a Wolf stove, Sub Zero refrigerator, two Sub Zero freezer drawers, Sub Zero under-counter wine fridge, Miele coffee maker and more.

The soaring 10-foot ceilings and sensational windows that frame the views like works of art just add to the luxurious vibes. 

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

A bathroom. 

And when you thought this condo couldn't get more decadent you find out the primary bedroom has two ensuite bathrooms!

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

Another bathroom. 

According to listing agents Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, a recent buyer who came to visit said "this should be a by-law for every married couple".

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

This condo is decked out in all the state-of-the-art tech, too. 

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

"The condo has a home automation system that even controls blinds and drapes.  Just a touch of the button and the atmosphere can change immediately," the pair told blogTO. 

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

An adjustable ergonomic desk. 

It is a testament to a life well-lived, where every detail is thoughtfully curated to provide an exceptional living experience of the highest magnitude.

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

The other balcony. 

"Best of all, you can live with Four Seasons hotel amenities every day of your life.  [Its] a vacation without leaving home," note Maranger and Vermast. 

Living at the Four Seasons comes with amenities like room service, 24 hour concierge services, housekeeping, access the spa and gym, and so much more.  

4303 50 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

The view from the primary bedroom. 

Unit 4303 is currently listed for $9,975,000, which is actually a $1 million discount from its original listing price of $11,000,000.

Lead photo by

Mshati Productions
