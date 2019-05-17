Sold! This is what a $6 million condo looks like in Toronto
This two-bedroom condo is situated inside the Four Seasons private residence.
This means it comes with all the bells and whistles like a concierge service, valet parking, spa and fitness centre, Cafe Boulud, D-Bar, access to room service and housekeeping services.
The unit has its own private elevator that brings your right into the foyer.
The place is bright with big floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings and an open concept layout. You get sweeping views of the city from almost every window.
The living room is cozy with a fireplace, and the built-in custom shelves add a touch of elegance to the space.
The kitchen is classy with top-of-the-line appliances.
The bedrooms are spacious and simple.
There's outdoor space in the form of a balcony, but all in all there's nothing really special about this place for getting some fresh air.
Maybe because it's in the Four Seasons, has a bunch of built-in bookcases and a private elevator? Honestly, I have no idea how this place could sell for this much.
Absolutely not. It's a pretty basic two-bedroom condo. You still have to pay over $3,000 a month in maintenance fees and I don't care if you have access to room service. Even if it was included in your maintenance fees, it still wouldn't justify the price of this place.
