Sold! This is what a $6 million condo looks like in Toronto

This two-bedroom condo is situated inside the Four Seasons private residence.

This means it comes with all the bells and whistles like a concierge service, valet parking, spa and fitness centre, Cafe Boulud, D-Bar, access to room service and housekeeping services.

The unit has its own private elevator that brings your right into the foyer.

The place is bright with big floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings and an open concept layout. You get sweeping views of the city from almost every window.

The living room is cozy with a fireplace, and the built-in custom shelves add a touch of elegance to the space.

The kitchen is classy with top-of-the-line appliances.

The bedrooms are spacious and simple.

There's outdoor space in the form of a balcony, but all in all there's nothing really special about this place for getting some fresh air.

The Essentials

Address: Unit 4101– 50 Yorkville Avenue

Type: Condo

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 2750-2999 feet²

Realtor: Royal LePage Terrequity Platinum Realty, Brokerage

Hit the market at: $6,800,000

Sold for: $6,350,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Maybe because it's in the Four Seasons, has a bunch of built-in bookcases and a private elevator? Honestly, I have no idea how this place could sell for this much.

Was it worth it?

Absolutely not. It's a pretty basic two-bedroom condo. You still have to pay over $3,000 a month in maintenance fees and I don't care if you have access to room service. Even if it was included in your maintenance fees, it still wouldn't justify the price of this place.