Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
50 yorkville avenue toronto

Sold! This is what a $6 million condo looks like in Toronto

This two-bedroom condo is situated inside the Four Seasons private residence.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThis means it comes with all the bells and whistles like a concierge service, valet parking, spa and fitness centre, Cafe Boulud, D-Bar, access to room service and housekeeping services.

The unit has its own private elevator that brings your right into the foyer.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe place is bright with big floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings and an open concept layout. You get sweeping views of the city from almost every window.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe living room is cozy with a fireplace, and the built-in custom shelves add a touch of elegance to the space.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe kitchen is classy with top-of-the-line appliances.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe bedrooms are spacious and simple.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThere's outdoor space in the form of a balcony, but all in all there's nothing really special about this place for getting some fresh air.50 yorkville avenue toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: Unit 4101– 50 Yorkville Avenue
  • Type: Condo
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 2750-2999 feet²
  • Realtor:  Royal LePage Terrequity Platinum Realty, Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $6,800,000
  • Sold for: $6,350,00050 yorkville avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

Maybe because it's in the Four Seasons, has a bunch of built-in bookcases and a private elevator? Honestly, I have no idea how this place could sell for this much.  50 yorkville avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

Absolutely not. It's a pretty basic two-bedroom condo. You still have to pay over $3,000 a month in maintenance fees and I don't care if you have access to room service. Even if it was included in your maintenance fees, it still wouldn't justify the price of this place.50 yorkville avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Photos via HouseSigma

