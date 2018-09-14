Sold! This is what a $5 million condo looks like in Toronto

This apartment may not be everyone’s style, but it sure is stunning. Designed by U/31, the residence was created to showcase the cityscape from almost every room.

The couple that previously owned this unit spent $750,000 on upgrades, adding things like silver leaf walls and ceilings in the foyer, a green marble kitchen and a ostrich skin powder room vanity.

The entire place screams "luxury." Particularly the living room, with the marble fireplace and the striking chandelier.

The floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows flood the place with light and the green accents throughout the home create a unity, albeit one I wouldn’t have chosen myself.

The master bedroom is huge with a large walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite bathroom.

The second bedroom is being used as an office, but can easily be turned back into a place for rest.

As for outdoor space, this place comes with a large balcony that overlooks the city.

And if that wasn’t luxurious enough, residents can take advantage of the Four Seasons Hotel’s amenities, like the concierge, spa, pool, whirlpool, and the massive fitness area.

The Essentials

Address: #3503 - 50 Yorkville Avenue

Type: Condo

Bedrooms: 2+1

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 45 x 51 feet

Realtor: Janice Fox, Hazelton Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Hit the market at: $4,995,000

Sold for: $5,000,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a designer condo with stunning views right in the heart of Yorkville. It also has the allure and convenience of living at the Four Seasons, just without having to sleep in a strange bed.

Was it worth it?

Personally, I can’t really see how you can justify $5 million for a two bedroom condo, even if it is inside a hotel and was professionally designed.