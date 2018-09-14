Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
50 yorkville avenue toronto

Sold! This is what a $5 million condo looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This apartment may not be everyone’s style, but it sure is stunning. Designed by U/31, the residence was created to showcase the cityscape from almost every room.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe couple that previously owned this unit spent $750,000 on upgrades, adding things like silver leaf walls and ceilings in the foyer, a green marble kitchen and a ostrich skin powder room vanity.  

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe entire place screams "luxury." Particularly the living room, with the marble fireplace and the striking chandelier.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows flood the place with light and the green accents throughout the home create a unity, albeit one I wouldn’t have chosen myself.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe master bedroom is huge with a large walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite bathroom.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe second bedroom is being used as an office, but can easily be turned back into a place for rest.

50 yorkville avenue torontoAs for outdoor space, this place comes with a large balcony that overlooks the city.

50 yorkville avenue torontoAnd if that wasn’t luxurious enough, residents can take advantage of the Four Seasons Hotel’s amenities, like the concierge, spa, pool, whirlpool, and the massive fitness area.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: #3503 - 50 Yorkville Avenue
  • Type: Condo
  • Bedrooms: 2+1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 45 x 51 feet
  • Realtor: Janice Fox, Hazelton Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $4,995,000
  • Sold for: $5,000,000
50 yorkville avenue torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

It’s a designer condo with stunning views right in the heart of Yorkville. It also has the allure and convenience of living at the Four Seasons, just without having to sleep in a strange bed.

50 yorkville avenue torontoWas it worth it?

Personally, I can’t really see how you can justify $5 million for a two bedroom condo, even if it is inside a hotel and was professionally designed.50 yorkville avenue toronto

Lead photo by

50yorkville3503.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! This is what a $5 million condo looks like in Toronto

Condo of the week: 36 Hazelton Avenue

Nobody wants to buy Rob Ford’s old house

Rental of the week: 319 Carlaw Avenue

House of the week: 89 Crawford Street

Sold! This is what a $1.5 million house looks like in Toronto right now

Start of new Airbnb rules in Toronto delayed at least a year

Home prices continue to soar in Toronto