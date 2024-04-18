This stunning $5 million Toronto loft used to be a CBC warehouse

The Brewery Lofts at 90 Sumach is home to some exceptional lofts that blogTO has covered in the past, including the condo of Roxanne "Roxy" Earle, one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

But, fun fact: the building was never a brewery.

"It was a marketing ploy by the developer when it was first converted about 20 years ago. It was actually the CBC warehouse and the brewery was next door," listing agent Johnathan Ferrier told blogTO.

Marketing ploy or not, the lofts are a hot commodity and, on average sell, for $1.5 million or more.

The latest unit– #304-305 – to come on the market is Ancerl Studio's most recent masterpiece.

Ancerl Studio is known for its unique and holistic designs, and they didn't miss the mark with this latest project.

This stunning loft is not just a home; it's an experience. The space and natural light alone will leave you breathless.

This space combines two suites to create a sprawling 3,220 square feet of pure architectural bliss.

The unit retains its industrial charm with soaring 14-foot ceilings, massive steel sliding doors, and fluted concrete columns that tell stories of the building's past.

As you step into the foyer, you'll be immediately struck by the elegant angular floor plan that guides you through the space.

Each room flows seamlessly into the next, creating a sense of continuity and harmony that is truly unforgettable.

The loft features three bedrooms, plus a den, three bathrooms, two south-facing balconies, a walk-in kitchen pantry, and ample storage.

Every inch of the space is as functional as it is beautiful.

The kitchen is a chef's dream, boasting a seven-foot Lacanche range and top-of-the-line appliances.

The living room is the perfect place to unwind, with a cozy fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light.

The highlight, however, is the 300-square-foot dressing room, where you can indulge in the closet of your dreams.

Outside, the landscaped rooftop terrace offers stunning city views.

And, with quick access to the DVP and Gardiner Expressway, you're never far from the vibrant shops, parks, and restaurants of Corktown, Leslieville, and the Distillery District.

#304-305 90 Sumach St. is listed for $4,999,990.