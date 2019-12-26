Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Condo of the week: 90 Sumach Street

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Designed by Pulsinelli this condo in Toronto is modern, stylish and elegant with a monochromatic palette.

The building has an interesting history as well. The Brewery Lofts used to be a design studio, prop warehouse, and rehearsal space for the CBC. There's even a whole documentary about it

90 sumach street torontoThis condo features 2,050 square feet of living space, soaring 14 foot ceilings, and that industrial look with polished concrete floors. It also has a balcony with a BBQ hook up. 

90 sumach street torontoThe main floor is open concept with lots of natural light.

90 sumach street torontoThe spaces are tied together with the modular cabinetry that is featured in the kitchen, bar space and as extra storage in the living room. 

90 sumach street torontoIn fact, the whole house features the tri-coloured cabinets adding a sense of continuity to the entire home. 

90 sumach street torontoThis condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. 

90 sumach street torontoThe master bath is dramatic and glamorous with the black and gold  details. It also seems larger than life thanks to the towering ceilings.  90 sumach street toronto

Specs
  • Address: #405 – 90 Sumach Street
  • Price: $2,349,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 93    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,098.20 monthly
  • Brokerage: Sotheby’s International Realty Inc. 
  • Listing ID: C4654198
90 sumach street torontoGood For

Entertaining. The open concept layout, the massive kitchen and the cool bar area make entertaining a dream. 90 sumach street toronto

Move On If

You hate the cupboards. They're everywhere. 90 sumach street toronto

Lead photo by

Sotheby's International Realty 

