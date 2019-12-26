Condo of the week: 90 Sumach Street

Designed by Pulsinelli this condo in Toronto is modern, stylish and elegant with a monochromatic palette.

The building has an interesting history as well. The Brewery Lofts used to be a design studio, prop warehouse, and rehearsal space for the CBC. There's even a whole documentary about it.

This condo features 2,050 square feet of living space, soaring 14 foot ceilings, and that industrial look with polished concrete floors. It also has a balcony with a BBQ hook up.

The main floor is open concept with lots of natural light.

The spaces are tied together with the modular cabinetry that is featured in the kitchen, bar space and as extra storage in the living room.

In fact, the whole house features the tri-coloured cabinets adding a sense of continuity to the entire home.

This condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The master bath is dramatic and glamorous with the black and gold details. It also seems larger than life thanks to the towering ceilings.

Specs

Address: #405 – 90 Sumach Street

Price: $2,349,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 93

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,098.20 monthly

Brokerage: Sotheby’s International Realty Inc.

Listing ID: C4654198

Good For

Entertaining. The open concept layout, the massive kitchen and the cool bar area make entertaining a dream.

Move On If

You hate the cupboards. They're everywhere.